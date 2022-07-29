Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Gucci shuts down unauthorized Detroit store tweets and The Peterboro shuts its doors: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By on Fri, Jul 29, 2022 at 9:14 am

click to enlarge Gucci's forthcoming Detroit location. - Gucci Detroit / Twitter
Gucci Detroit / Twitter
Gucci's forthcoming Detroit location.

This week, one local restaurant has announced it would be closing its doors for the summer while another has announced ownership changes and plans to sell the building.

Our readers were most interested in the Michigan Republican director who said they believed that former President Donald Trump should be charged for election lies.

All of that and a little more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "A voting guide from the Detroit Documenters"

9. "How attacks on drag queens in Howell foreshadowed the right’s national anti-LGBTQ+ push"

8. "Democrat Mallory McMorrow raises more than $1 million after fiery speech"

7. " Washed Out joins Detroit’s Mo Pop fest after Kaytranada cancels"

6. "Ex-Chief Craig whines about settlement with protesters in deceptive, hyperbolic statement"

5. "The Peterboro restaurant in Detroit closes for the summer"

4. "Get to know some of the candidates and issues in Michigan’s Aug. 2 primary election"

3. "Detroit bar PJ’s Lager House moves to sell to James Oliver Coffee Co. building owner"

2. "Gucci shuts down unofficial Twitter account that tweeted about homeless man in Detroit"

1. "Former Michigan GOP executive director says Trump and Republicans should be criminally charged for election lies"

