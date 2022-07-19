Washed Out joins Detroit’s Mo Pop fest after Kaytranada cancels

With a little more than week before it starts, Detroit's Mo Pop music festival lineup is going through a bit of a shakeup.
Festival organizers announced Tuesday that Haitian-Canadian producer and DJ Kaytranada has canceled his appearance, and will now be replaced with Atlanta-based performer Washed Out.
"We're excited to announce Washed Out to the Saturday lineup!" the festival wrote on Instagram. "Due to circumstances out of our control, Kaytranada will no longer be joining us."
On Twitter, Kaytranada wrote that the reason for the cancelation was due to a scheduling conflict with fellow Canadian The Weeknd's "After Hours Til Dawn" tour. The Weeknd announced Kaytranada was added to that tour after his original opener Doja Cat had to drop out due to tonsil surgery.
"Sucks man. I really wanted to do MoPop but there’s schedule conflict between that and the AHTD tour and i can’t do those two cities in one day," he wrote. "I promise i’ll be back soon Detroit."
Washed Out joins a bill that includes Detroit rapper Big Sean as a headliner, along with acts like Glass Animals, Jhené Aiko, Khruangbin, and more. Other Detroit artists on the bill include Tiny Jag, Charity, Gabriel Duran, and DJ duo Haute to Death.
The festival is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 at Detroit's Hart Plaza.
General admission weekend passes are $199 plus fees and are available from mopopfestival.com.
This story was updated with a statement from Kaytranada.
