A voting guide from the Detroit Documenters

Vote with confidence

By on Wed, Jul 27, 2022 at 4:00 am

Outlier Media

If you want to see change, one thing you can do is vote.

Voter turnout in the August 2021 mayoral primary for Detroit was less than 15%. Less than 20% of the city’s registered voters turned out for the general municipal election the same year.

Elections are your chance to decide who to hire for the job of public servant. We’re putting together a helpful voting guide unlike most others to help you through. Instead of telling people who to vote for and why, we’re here to help you find the resources to decide for yourself.

How do you choose where to stand on issues affecting you? How do you best select candidates that will support your causes? Which candidates have the ability to actually create change? Our guide will help you take it step by step, in an easy to understand way — written for Detroiters, by your fellow Detroiters, the Detroit Documenters. We are in debt to Sonja Stuckey for proposing this project and getting it off the ground.

What’s in here and how to use it

The purpose of this voter guide is to equip you to make well-informed decisions before you cast your valuable vote. It will help you understand:

  • The importance of a primary election
  • Your own values and priorities
  • Pitfalls to avoid
  • The power of a public official
  • How to research a candidate
  • How to cast your ballot

By the end, you should have a better understanding of how to vote to support your interests and tips for how to stay involved after the election to make sure officials are working for you.

You can also check our Election Glossary if you’re unfamiliar with any of the terms in the guide.

Have more questions about voting in Detroit? Email us at [email protected].

Related
How to vote in the Detroit primary and key dates to know

How to vote in the Detroit primary and key dates to know: How to register to vote, see your ballot, vote at the polls or cast your ballot early

Related
Why a primary election matters so much

Why a primary election matters so much: How primaries work and why it’s extra important to vote in them

Related
Vote with confidence: Start with the issues

Vote with confidence: Start with the issues: Use this quiz and candidate scorecard to decide what issues to prioritize when you vote

Related
‘Hire’ the best candidate: Understand local politicians’ jobs

‘Hire’ the best candidate: Understand local politicians’ jobs: Before you cast your vote, learn more about elected officials’ roles and responsibilities

Related
Get to know the candidates: How to research the people on your ballot

Get to know the candidates: How to research the people on your ballot: How to find information about candidates and issues on your ballot

Related
How to look up a politician’s voting record and job performance

How to look up a politician’s voting record and job performance: When a candidate has held public office before, you can learn a lot about how much that candidate has achieved and how they interact with other officials

Related
Who’s trying to sway my vote? How to follow the money in campaigns

Who’s trying to sway my vote? How to follow the money in campaigns: Understanding how this influence works and how to navigate it can make you a more confident voter

Related
What to know before you go to the polls in Detroit

What to know before you go to the polls in Detroit: If you’re voting on Election Day, make a plan to vote, find your polling place and learn more about what you will find at the polls

Related
Stay engaged: What comes after the election

Stay engaged: What comes after the election: You hit the polls, now what?

Related
Election glossary: Understand common terms

Election glossary: Understand common terms: Use this handy resource when you want to learn, or double check, the meaning of a political term

Credits:

Concept, research and outline: Sonja Stuckey, Detroit Documenters
Published by: Outlier Media in collaboration with Detroit Documenters
Written by: Detroit Documenters Damien Benson, Dan Ignacio, Byron Keys, Meg Krausch, Kayleigh Lickliter, Gina McPherson, David Palmer, and Paul Warner
Additional writing by: Kate Abbey-Lambertz, Lynelle Herndon, Noah Kincade, and Malak Silmi at Outlier Media
Edited by: Sarah Hulett and Lindsey Smith at Michigan Radio, Sarah Alvarez, Erin Perry, and Kate Abbey-Lambertz at Outlier Media

Detroit Documenters Media Partners are: WDET, Detroit Free Press, Planet Detroit, BridgeDetroit, Detroit Metro Times, and Chalkbeat Detroit

Originally published by our media partner Outlier Media. It is republished with permission.

