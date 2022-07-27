A voting guide from the Detroit Documenters

click to enlarge Outlier Media

If you want to see change, one thing you can do is vote.

Voter turnout in the August 2021 mayoral primary for Detroit was less than 15%. Less than 20% of the city’s registered voters turned out for the general municipal election the same year.

Elections are your chance to decide who to hire for the job of public servant. We’re putting together a helpful voting guide unlike most others to help you through. Instead of telling people who to vote for and why, we’re here to help you find the resources to decide for yourself.

How do you choose where to stand on issues affecting you? How do you best select candidates that will support your causes? Which candidates have the ability to actually create change? Our guide will help you take it step by step, in an easy to understand way — written for Detroiters, by your fellow Detroiters, the Detroit Documenters. We are in debt to Sonja Stuckey for proposing this project and getting it off the ground.

What’s in here and how to use it

The purpose of this voter guide is to equip you to make well-informed decisions before you cast your valuable vote. It will help you understand:

The importance of a primary election

Your own values and priorities

Pitfalls to avoid

The power of a public official

How to research a candidate

How to cast your ballot

By the end, you should have a better understanding of how to vote to support your interests and tips for how to stay involved after the election to make sure officials are working for you.

You can also check our Election Glossary if you’re unfamiliar with any of the terms in the guide.

Have more questions about voting in Detroit? Email us at [email protected].

Credits:

Originally published by our media partner Outlier Media. It is republished with permission.

