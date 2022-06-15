Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Grand Rapids fires cop who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya in back of head

Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr has been charged with second-degree murder

By on Wed, Jun 15, 2022 at 4:40 pm

click to enlarge Rally in support of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot in the back of the head by Grand Rapids cop Christopher Schurr. - MARC KLOCKOW
Marc Klockow
Rally in support of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot in the back of the head by Grand Rapids cop Christopher Schurr.

Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr, who was charged with second-degree murder for shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head following a traffic stop, has been fired.

Schurr chose not to have a discharge hearing to fight for his job, Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington said in a statement Wednesday.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom and the Labor Relationship Office recommended Schurr’s termination.

“I accepted that recommendation and scheduled a required discharge hearing,” Washington said. “I have been informed by Mr. Schurr’s representatives that he is waiving his right to the hearing and, therefore, I have decided to terminate Mr. Schurr’s employment with the Grand Rapids Police Department effective June 10, 2022."

Washington declined further comment, citing the ongoing court case.

Earlier this month, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker charged Schurr with second-degree murder, a crime punishable by up to life in prison.

On April 4, Schurr pulled over Lyoya, a 26-year-old refugee from Congo, for driving with a mismatched license plate. After Lyoya fled, Schurr wrestled him to the ground, where they tussled over the officer’s stun gun.

Schurr pulled out his department-issued pistol and shot Lyoya in the back of the head.

Schurr was released from jail on a $100,000 bond.



