Duggan unveils plan to help residents facing eviction as state aid about to expire

For residents facing eviction, Detroit is offering free legal help, job placement, and emergency shelter

By on Wed, Jun 15, 2022 at 3:53 pm

Detroit is offering help to residents facing eviction.
Shutterstock.com
Detroit is offering help to residents facing eviction.

With the Michigan's COVID-19 rental assistance program about to end, Mayor Mike Duggan on Wednesday announced a three-pronged plan to help Detroiters facing eviction.

The state’s COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program expires on June 30. So far, more than $750 million has been distributed to help about 142,000 Michigan residents struggling to pay rent.

“The CERA program was a great success,” Duggan said in a statement. “More than 19,000 Detroiters were helped with back rent since March 2021, and $159 million in assistance was approved for Detroit renters to keep them in their homes.”

Now that the program is ending, Detroit is stepping up with additional assistance that includes free legal help, job placements, and emergency shelters.

“That rental assistance funding will soon be over, but the City of Detroit is here to help those whose lives are not yet back to normal,” Donald Rencher, the city’s group executive for Housing, Planning and Development, said. “If you’re facing eviction, we’ll get you a lawyer. If you are behind in your rent and need to earn more income, we’ll help get you a job quickly. And for those who lose their homes, we will connect you with resources to get you into shelter until our partners can help you find a more permanent place to call home.”

The city will provide attorneys at no cost to residents facing evictions in district court after CERA aid expires. On May 10, Detroit City Council approved an ordinance to provide free legal representation for lower-income residents facing eviction, joining cities like New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Newark, Milwaukee, Denver, and San Francisco that have right-to-counsel ordinances.

The city’s Rapid Jobs program connects residents struggling to pay rent with employment opportunities. There are more than 12,000 vacant jobs in the city. For help finding a job, visit DetroitEvictionHelp.com or call 313-962-WORK.

The city is also offering working training through its Skills for Life program. To sign up, visit DetroitatWork.com or call 313-962-WORK.

For residents without a place to sleep, the city is offering access to shelters and housing resources. Those facing homelessness may call 313-305-0311 or visit the Coordinated Assistance Model at 1600 Porter St. in Corktown.

It’s still not too late to apply for CERA aid. You can apply online at ceraapp.michigan.gov.

“The City of Detroit and our nonprofit partners have worked tirelessly to help Detroiters get through this crisis,” Julie Schneider, acting director of the Housing & Revitalization Department, said. “We want to make Detroiters aware that the COVID rental assistance is ending. There may be more applications than funding available, so renters need to continue or resume paying rent if they can in order to avoid losing their home.”
Related
Spirit of Detroit at city hall.

City of Detroit to provide free legal representation for residents facing eviction: The right-to-counsel ordinance passed 9-0, and Mayor Mike Duggan’s administration endorsed it


