FBI arrests Traverse City man accused of 'violent assault' on police at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

Luke Michael Lints is among more than a dozen Michigan residents to be charged for their role in the insurrection

By on Fri, Jul 1, 2022 at 12:20 pm

Luke Michael Lints, circled above, was charged for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. - FBI
FBI
Luke Michael Lints, circled above, was charged for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

A Traverse City man was arrested by the FBI on Thursday for allegedly using a police shield to push back law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Luke Michael Lints, 27, was charged with a felony count of civil disorder and several misdemeanors.

Lints is among more than a dozen Michigan residents who have been charged for their role in the insurrection.

According to the FBI, Lints joined a mob that pushed its way past police to breach the Capitol building.

Video footage shows Lints “repeatedly engaged in a violent assault against multiple law enforcement officers” in a tunnel at the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace, an FBI agent wrote in a court filing.

"Lints can be seen holding a police shield and pushing back against police officers,” the complaint states. “At one point, Lints uses the riot shield to prevent a law enforcement officer from closing a door to protect himself from the rioters.”

Among those arrested for their involvement in the insurrection was Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for governor. He was arrested on June 9.

Since the Capitol riot, more than 800 people have been arrested nationwide. Of those, more than 250 were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

