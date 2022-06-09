Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

FBI arrests GOP Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, searches his home

​​Kelley’s arrest is the latest drama to upend the GOP primary for governor

By on Thu, Jun 9, 2022 at 11:32 am

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. - COURTESY
Courtesy
GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley.

The FBI arrested Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Thursday and raided his home in Allendale.

Kelley is accused in federal court documents of joining a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.  

He faces four misdemeanor counts of knowingly entering or remaining in restricting buildings or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence against person or property in a restricted building or grounds, and willfully injuring or committing depredation against any property in the U.S.

Kelley, who sells real estate, was captured on numerous videos of climbing on scaffolding outside the U.S. Capitol building.

The arrest is just the latest drama in the Republican primary for governor. Five candidates, including one-time front-runner James Craig, were removed from the ballot last month for filing fraudulent signatures.

Kelley is among the five remaining candidates facing off in the August primary election.

Kelley rose in popularity among the far right after organizing an armed protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions at the state Capitol in 2020.

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes called out Kelley and the remaining candidates for spreading lies about widespread election fraud.

“Just days after their field was cut in half due to corruption and mass fraud, Republican gubernatorial candidates’ callous disregard for the principles of democracy was on full display again today as Ryan Kelley was taken into custody by the FBI following his participation in the January 6th insurrection,” Barnes said in a statement Thursday. “Tudor Dixon, Garrett Soldano, Kevin Rinke, and Ralph Rebandt have equally shouldered the same baseless lies about 2020 that spurred Ryan Kelley to storm the capital in search of war. Michiganders won’t forget the role they played in dismantling public trust in democracy.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

News & Views Slideshows

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba
Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday

Everyone we saw marching for reproductive rights in Detroit on Saturday
Detroiters march for abortion rights

Detroiters march for abortion rights following news that ‘Roe v. Wade’ could soon be overturned
Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now

Trending

Body found inside abandoned Flint funeral home belonged to a scrapper, building owner says

By Steve Neavling

A dead body was found inside the Swanson Funeral Home in Flint.

State Senate Democrats walk out of hearing over bill to ban teaching about systemic racism

By Steve Neavling

Sens. Erika Geiss (left) and Dayna Polehanki.

Michigan county sheriff’s office says it’s already run out of gas money

By Alex Washington

Even police are feeling the pain of inflation.

Report: Shutting down Line 5 would increase gas prices half a penny

By Lily Bohlke, Michigan News Connection

Shutting down Line 5 will have almost no impact on gas prices, a report by a consultant hired by Canadian energy company Enbridge found.

Also in News & Views

Report: Shutting down Line 5 would increase gas prices half a penny

By Lily Bohlke, Michigan News Connection

Shutting down Line 5 will have almost no impact on gas prices, a report by a consultant hired by Canadian energy company Enbridge found.

Body found inside abandoned Flint funeral home belonged to a scrapper, building owner says

By Steve Neavling

A dead body was found inside the Swanson Funeral Home in Flint.

Michigan county sheriff’s office says it’s already run out of gas money

By Alex Washington

Even police are feeling the pain of inflation.

4 Starbucks stores in Ann Arbor voted to unionize, and a 5th voted against it

By Steve Neavling

Four Starbucks stores in Ann Arbor have voted to unionize.
More

Digital Issue

June 8, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us