Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Donations keep Michigan library afloat after conservative backlash over LGBTQ book

A conservative town defunded its library, but donors keep it alive

By on Fri, Aug 12, 2022 at 12:25 pm

click to enlarge Voters in Jamestown, Mich., defunded their library over an LGBTQ book. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Voters in Jamestown, Mich., defunded their library over an LGBTQ book.

Nearly $110,000 has been donated to a Michigan library that was defunded by conservative voters who were incensed over an LGBTQ-themed book that was on its shelves.

The ongoing GoFundMe campaign was launched in Aug. 3, one day after 62% of voters in Jamestown Township, located outside of Grand Rapids, rejected a millage that funded the Patmos Library.

While most of the donations came from Michigan, some of the money came from library supporters as far away as Australia and Canada.

As of noon on Friday, the fundraiser reached $109,850, still below the goal of $245,000.

“This is very encouraging,” Jesse Dillman, the head of the fundraiser, tells Metro Times. “The situation in Jamestown was hugely disappointing.”

Without the donations, the library faced the risk of closing.

The defeated millage would have provided 84% of the library’s $245,000 annual budget.

Dillman has been working with library officials as they determine the best way to use the money.

“We’ve been trying to come up with a plan for how best to use this money to help Patmos in the most efficient and most effective way possible,” Dillman says.

The idea is not to privatize the library through donations, Dillman says.

“It’s more of a way to buy the library the time they need to consolidate the support of residents in Jamestown,” he says.

On Monday, the Patmos Library Board of Trustees voted to push for a a new millage on the November ballot.

For tax purposes, the donations will go to the nonprofit Every Library Institute, which will then forward all of the money to the Patmos Library.

The millage was defeated after conservative residents became angry over the graphic novel Gender Queer: A Memoir, a coming-of-age autobiography that explores the life of the non-binary author and illustrator.

For months, residents had demanded the removal of the book. The library responded by moving the book behind the counter so it was out of reach of children. But that wasn’t enough.

Opponents of the novel formed a group, the Jamestown Conservatives, which baselessly suggested the library was grooming children and led an effort to defund the library. The group then wanted more LGBTQ books removed from the shelves.

Dillman says he’s worried that conservative backlashes may break out in other areas.

“We are one of the first places to have it happen,” Dillman says. “I don’t want these views to spread. I want to come together and snuff this out at the source. It’s scary.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

Trending

Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party

By Steve Neavling

There's a rift in Michigan's Republican Party.

Community organizers challenged Bedrock’s latest Hudson’s site tax break in Detroit — and nearly won

By Eli Day

Community organizers challenged Bedrock’s latest Hudson’s site tax break in Detroit — and nearly won

Libraries like Detroit’s need our support now, more than ever

By Monica Williams

The grand reading room in the Detroit Public Library Main branch.

Ex-Sterling Heights City Council candidate charged with 18 counts of election fraud

By Steve Neavling

Paul Manni, right, with Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Also in News & Views

Cheech and Chong in a bong: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

By Alex Washington

Cheech and Chong in a bong: The top 10 Metro Times headlines (2)

Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party

By Steve Neavling

There's a rift in Michigan's Republican Party.

Libraries like Detroit’s need our support now, more than ever

By Monica Williams

The grand reading room in the Detroit Public Library Main branch.

Community organizers challenged Bedrock’s latest Hudson’s site tax break in Detroit — and nearly won

By Eli Day

Community organizers challenged Bedrock’s latest Hudson’s site tax break in Detroit — and nearly won
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us