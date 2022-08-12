Cheech and Chong in a bong: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong.
This week, our readers were most interested in the iconic canna-duo that is Cheech and Chong introducing their marijuana products to the Michigan market.
The Ribs and R&B festival is taking over Hart Plaza this weekend and will feature acts like 702 and Jon B., and our readers wanted to know more about it.
And our readers were still very interested in the Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate who participated in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington D.C. and did not accept easily accept defeat to winner Tudor Dixon.
All of that and a little more. Here are the top stories of the week:
10. "
9. "
8. "
7. "
6. "
5. "
4. "
3. "
2. "
1. "