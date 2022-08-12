Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Cheech and Chong in a bong: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

Here’s what our readers were interested in this week

By on Fri, Aug 12, 2022 at 10:38 am

click to enlarge Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong.

This week, our readers were most interested in the iconic canna-duo that is Cheech and Chong introducing their marijuana products to the Michigan market.

The Ribs and R&B festival is taking over Hart Plaza this weekend and will feature acts like 702 and Jon B., and our readers wanted to know more about it.

And our readers were still very interested in the Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate who participated in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington D.C. and did not accept easily accept defeat to winner Tudor Dixon.

All of that and a little more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "In Michigan governor’s race, Jan. 6 rioter won’t concede to Trump-endorsed candidate"

9. "Detroit’s Motown Museum unveils highly anticipated expansion, gets ready to reopen doors"

8. "Community organizers challenged Bedrock’s latest Hudson’s site tax break in Detroit — and nearly won"

7. "The GOP’s Trump-backed, conspiracy-peddling candidate for Michigan attorney general could be in deep shit"

6. "Detroit bar PJ’s Lager House announces ‘The End of an Era’ free concert series with Timmy’s Organism, Melvin Davis, and more"

5. "Blighted holdout house near Little Caesars Arena mysteriously burns down"

4. "Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza"

3. "Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party"

2. "Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company launches in Michigan"

1. "Ex-Sterling Heights City Council candidate charged with 18 counts of election fraud"

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more ICYMI articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

Trending

Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party

By Steve Neavling

There's a rift in Michigan's Republican Party.

Community organizers challenged Bedrock’s latest Hudson’s site tax break in Detroit — and nearly won

By Eli Day

Community organizers challenged Bedrock’s latest Hudson’s site tax break in Detroit — and nearly won

Libraries like Detroit’s need our support now, more than ever

By Monica Williams

The grand reading room in the Detroit Public Library Main branch.

Ex-Sterling Heights City Council candidate charged with 18 counts of election fraud

By Steve Neavling

Paul Manni, right, with Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Also in News & Views

As Michiganders struggle to afford health care, leaders push lawmakers to act

By Anna Gustafson, Michigan Advance

Child examined by doctor

Michigan officials want you to kill this polka-dotted insect

By Lee DeVito

Michigan officials want you to kill this polka-dotted insect (2)

Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party

By Steve Neavling

There's a rift in Michigan's Republican Party.

Libraries like Detroit’s need our support now, more than ever

By Monica Williams

The grand reading room in the Detroit Public Library Main branch.
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us