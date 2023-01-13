Dogs and cats at Detroit’s animal shelter have no veterinarians, prompting plea for help

The loss of medical care comes at a time when shelters nationwide are struggling to find veterinarians

By on Fri, Jan 13, 2023 at 4:45 pm

click to enlarge One of dozens of dogs at the Detroit Animal Care and Control shelter. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
One of dozens of dogs at the Detroit Animal Care and Control shelter.

The city of Detroit no longer has a veterinarian available to care for stray dogs and cats, and volunteers are pleading for help “to save animals’ lives during this emergency.”

Detroit Animal Care and Control (DACC) is in search of a new veterinarian, a senior veterinarian, and a veterinary technician after its previous employees left.

Without a veterinarian, medical procedures can no longer take place at the shelter. DACC must look for help outside the shelter for vaccinations, spaying and neutering, euthanasia, and other emergency procedures.

The shelter’s volunteer group, Friends of DACC, said in a news release that it’s "desperately seeking local veterinarians, vet clinics, dog rescue organizations, adopters, and donors to help fill the huge gap to save animals' lives during this emergency.”

The loss of medical care comes at a time when shelters nationwide are struggling to find veterinarians.

The city said the veterinarian shortage will not impact adoptions.

A dog adoption event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the second floor of the Carharyt Workshop at 5800 Cass Ave.

“All adoptable dogs have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, and fully vaccinated,” Friend of DACC wrote on its Facebook page. “Adoptees receive flea, tick, and heartworm preventatives, along with a goodie bag full of toys, treats food, and more.”

Steve Neavling

