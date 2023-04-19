Dirty Detroit cop sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for bribery in towing scandal

John F. Kennedy committed the crimes while he supposedly investigating police misconduct

By on Wed, Apr 19, 2023 at 11:10 am

A Detroit police squad car.
Steve Neavling
A Detroit police squad car.

A former Detroit police lieutenant whose job was investigating dirty cops was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison Tuesday for his role in a wide-ranging towing scandal.

John F. Kennedy, 57, of Rochester Hills, pocketed nearly $15,000 in cash, cars, and auto repairs from an FBI informant between October 2018 and March 2021, according to federal prosecutors.

Kennedy conspired with former cop Daniel Vickers, 54, of Livonia, to accept bribes from an unidentified towing company. In return for the bribes, they steered towing work to the company.

Vickers was sentenced to 27 months in prison last month for receiving more than $3,400 in bribes.

Kennedy committed the crimes while leading the Detroit Police Department’s Integrity Unit, which is responsible for investigating police misconduct.

Kennedy is the fourth person to be sentenced to prison as part of the FBI’s ongoing investigation Operation Northern Hook, which is targeting corrupt ties between the towing industry and city officials.

Kennedy received the stiffest sentence so far.

“Today’s sentence underscores our commitment to ensuring local police agencies embody the utmost commitment to excellence, integrity and professionalism," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement. "Thankfully, today’s result is not emblematic of the character of our law enforcement partners."

Former Council City Councilman André Spivey was the first person to be charged as part of the FBI operation. He was sentenced to two years in prison in January 2022 for accepting more than $35,000 in bribes from an undercover agent or confidential informant between 2018 and 2020.

In August 2021, the FBI raided the homes and offices of council members Janeé Ayers and Scott Benson for their alleged involvement in the towing scandal.

At least four Detroit cops have been charged for their roles in the bribery scandal.

Six other Detroit cops have been sentenced in connection with a separate extortion scheme involving stolen and abandoned vehicles. They were Deonne Dotson, Charles Wills, James Robertson, Jamil Martin, Martin Tutt, and Anthony Careathers.

