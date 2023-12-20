Detroit vs. Everybody’s new flagship opens just in time for the holidays

You can't stop Detroit

By on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 3:12 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Detroit vs. Everybody is now open at 44 W. Columbia St. - Randiah Camille Green
Randiah Camille Green
Detroit vs. Everybody is now open at 44 W. Columbia St.

Detroit vs. Everybody dusted its shoulders off and opened its new flagship location on Wednesday.

The new store is located at 44 W. Columbia St., around the corner from the Fox Theatre, in a building owned by Olympia Development of Michigan.

The 1,800-square-foot space joins JoJo’s Shake Bar, Frita Batidos, Sahara Restaurant and Grill, and Good Cakes and Bakes, which opened a second location in the District Detroit area in July.

Metro Times first learned the location for Detroit vs. Everybody’s new shop in November, and the brand kept its promise to open in December in time for last-minute holiday shopping.

click to enlarge Inside Detroit vs. Everybody’s new flagship store. - Randiah Camille Green
Randiah Camille Green
Inside Detroit vs. Everybody’s new flagship store.

The interior features a mural by Bakpak Durden and framed news articles about the brand and founder Tommey Walker decorate the walls.

The brand’s Eastern Market flagship store has been closed since September when the Del Bene Building that housed it partially collapsed. Other businesses in the building including Jabs Gym, Beyond Juicery and Eatery, Brooklyn Outdoor, and J’Adore Detroit were also forced to close.

The nearly 130-year-old building was slated for immediate demolition following the collapse, but the city reversed its decision and it is now undergoing repairs.

Detroit vs. Everybody was established in 2012 by Tommey Walker, who previously told Metro Times he wanted to create something positive for the city. It opened its first boutique in Greektown before moving to Eastern Market.

Location Details

Detroit vs. Everybody

44 W. Columbia St., Detroit Detroit

1 article
Detroit vs. Everybody

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Slideshow

25 Detroit gifts for under $25

25 Detroit gifts for under $25
26 slides
Bon Bon Bon441 W. Canfield St., Detroit | 1435 Farmer St., Detroit | 5 Nickels Arcade, Ann Arbor | bonbonbon.comChocolate may not be the most imaginative gift that you can give someone, but if you’re gonna do it, the least you can do is support a local brand that’s bomb. For that, there’s Bon Bon Bon. These handmade chocolates sell outquickly around the holidays, so don’t wait until the last minute. We didn’t understand the hype until we tried the strawberry balsamic flavor with an olive oil ganache which felt decadent without being overly sweet. Variety packs of six will onlyset you back $21, and you can choose from milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate, caramel, gluten-free, vegan, or a mix of everything. —Randiah Camille Green Michigan Air Fresheners460 W. Canfield St., Detroit; 313-831-9146; citybirddetroit.comCity Bird stocks many cute Detroit-themed gifts, but we’re digging these Michigan-themed air fresheners, available for $5 each, and include scents like fresh water, red pop, ginger ale, and pine. Nothing triggers memories like smell, so theseare great for the expat in your life who misses home. —Lee DeVito The Lip Bar1444 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-952-5198; thelipbar.comThe Lip Bar’s lipsticks are for all the fly girls, gworls, and boys in your life who want to slay this season. The Detroit brand’s matte lipstick stays on like glue, and it recently released a new black color straight from our sultry goth dreams, “Back to Black.” The lipsticks are only $14 a piece and there’s also a Mini Matte Pout Pack with three small ones for $15. —Randiah Camille Green Bell's Hopslambellsbeer.comLast year, Michigan brewery Bell’s moved the date of its popular (and very dank) seasonal Hopslam Double IPA from winter to late fall. Why? “In short, we have been listening to our fans and dry January is a hard time of the year to drink Hopslam,” the brewery said. “This change will allow our fan base to enjoy the beer with a little less guilt and a little morecelebration.” Hallelujah. You can pick up a six-pack for around $17. —Lee DeVito Pagan Potionspaganpotionsshop.etsy.comGet the witch in your life that’s always talking about manifestation and energy a Pagan Potions candle. Each candle is made from soy wax and essential oils, blessed with lunar energy, and magically infused with crystals or herbs depending on its purpose. Whether your friend or loved one needs to “Banish Dem Hoes,” “Kick Some Ass,” or be reminded “You’re a F*cking Goddess,” this brand can help them out. At the very least they’ll be entertained by the names. We’re eyeing the “F*ck You 2023” candle, ourselves. Online, they clock in around $24 per candle, but you can grab them from Eastern Market on Saturdays for a few bucks cheaper. —Randiah Camille Green Carhartt beanie5800 Cass Ave., Detroit; 313-831-1274; carhartt.comA Detroit fashion staple worn by everyone from construction workers to DJs, that will keep you warm and also looks cool. Carhartt’s classic knit cuffed beanie is available in some 25 colors, for $19.99 each. —Lee DeVito
Click to View 26 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Dove tales: CIU interview casts doubt on Detroit firefighter death conviction

By Eddie B. Allen Jr.

Detroit firefighter Walter Harris was killed in a Nov. 15, 2008 blaze.

Cornel West calls for end to Palestinian occupation at Dearborn visit

By Randiah Camille Green

Cornel West shows solidarity with the people of Palestine at a Dearborn rally.

Michigan is bringing back 1960s green and white ‘Water Wonderland’ license plate

By Randiah Camille Green

The Water Wonderland plates will be available starting January 27.

Majority of Detroit-area voters support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, poll finds

By Layla McMurtrie

Protesters show support for the people of Palestine at a Detroit-area rally.

Also in News & Views

Michigan is bringing back 1960s green and white ‘Water Wonderland’ license plate

By Randiah Camille Green

The Water Wonderland plates will be available starting January 27.

Cornel West calls for end to Palestinian occupation at Dearborn visit

By Randiah Camille Green

Cornel West shows solidarity with the people of Palestine at a Dearborn rally.

Dove tales: CIU interview casts doubt on Detroit firefighter death conviction

By Eddie B. Allen Jr.

Detroit firefighter Walter Harris was killed in a Nov. 15, 2008 blaze.

Xmas wishes

By Tom Tomorrow

Xmas wishes
More

Digital Issue

December 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us