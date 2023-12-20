Detroit vs. Everybody’s new flagship opens just in time for the holidays

click to enlarge Randiah Camille Green Detroit vs. Everybody is now open at 44 W. Columbia St.

Detroit vs. Everybody dusted its shoulders off and opened its new flagship location on Wednesday.

The new store is located at 44 W. Columbia St., around the corner from the Fox Theatre, in a building owned by Olympia Development of Michigan.

The 1,800-square-foot space joins JoJo’s Shake Bar, Frita Batidos, Sahara Restaurant and Grill, and Good Cakes and Bakes, which opened a second location in the District Detroit area in July.

Metro Times first learned the location for Detroit vs. Everybody’s new shop in November, and the brand kept its promise to open in December in time for last-minute holiday shopping.

click to enlarge Randiah Camille Green Inside Detroit vs. Everybody’s new flagship store.

The interior features a mural by Bakpak Durden and framed news articles about the brand and founder Tommey Walker decorate the walls.

The brand’s Eastern Market flagship store has been closed since September when the Del Bene Building that housed it partially collapsed. Other businesses in the building including Jabs Gym, Beyond Juicery and Eatery, Brooklyn Outdoor, and J’Adore Detroit were also forced to close.

The nearly 130-year-old building was slated for immediate demolition following the collapse, but the city reversed its decision and it is now undergoing repairs.

Detroit vs. Everybody was established in 2012 by Tommey Walker, who previously told Metro Times he wanted to create something positive for the city. It opened its first boutique in Greektown before moving to Eastern Market.

