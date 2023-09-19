Detroit faces backlash over demolition order for partially collapsed landmark in Eastern Market

The city has a woeful track record of allowing salvageable historic buildings to be razed

By on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 at 10:58 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Del Bene Building partially collapsed in Eastern Market in Detroit on Saturday. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
The Del Bene Building partially collapsed in Eastern Market in Detroit on Saturday.

Preservationists are calling on the city of Detroit to ease up on its order to demolish the historic building in Eastern Market that partially collapsed over the weekend.

Soon after a brick wall collapsed late Saturday morning, the city ordered an emergency demolition, saying the four-story Del Bene Building at 2501 Russell St. was “unsafe.”

But preservationists and building engineers say the city’s order is premature because the structure has not been inspected by experts to determine whether it can be saved.

“We are asking the city to show restraint,” Devan Anderson, president of Preservation Detroit, tells Metro Times. “We are just looking for the city to pause and move forward in a way that doesn’t just throw away a marquee building in one of our marquee destinations, because once we do that, nothing that gets built on this corner will do justice to what is there now.”

Anderson and others say the city should send a structural engineer to inspect the building, which was built in 1897, to determine the extent of the damage.

“I don’t think many people have this opinion that demolishing a 130-year-old building on a prominent corner of the Eastern Market makes the area better. It’s a landmark,” Anderson says. "Why not have a structural engineer look at it first?”

City officials say they don’t want a structural engineer to inspect the building because it’s unsafe.

“A complete damage assessment has not been performed because of the concern for the health and safety and welfare of those who would enter,” David Bell, director of the city’s Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department, tells Metro Times. “The current assessment includes but is not limited to the following: The south facade has collapsed onto the sidewalk below from the 3rd and 4th floor. The roof is structurally unsound.”

Anderson, a preservation architect, says reinforced concrete buildings are resilient, and a wall collapsing does not necessarily mean the structure can’t be saved.

In a letter to the mayor’s office and city council members, Anderson urged officials to inspect the building more closely.

“The building and its reinforced concrete frame still appear to be in excellent structural condition,” Anderson wrote.

He added, “I would urge restraint in this instance. This building is not in immediate danger of a catastrophic collapse — and any further danger to the public could be easily mitigated with no-parking signs and sidewalk closures. Or at most a road-closure and some temporary protective scaffolding.”

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, portions of the wall on the third and fourth floors crumbled to the ground, injuring one person and damaging several vehicles.

City officials still aren’t sure what caused the collapse. But the city had recently issued an alteration permit for the first and second floors, suggesting the building may have been undergoing construction.

Anderson says a large collapse is very rare unless the building was under construction or it had been severely neglected.

The property’s landlord, Scot Turnbull, couldn’t be reached for comment.

The city has not yet set a date for demolition, and as of Tuesday the bidding process was still underway.

The city has a woeful track record of allowing salvageable historic buildings to be demolished, including the Hotel Park Avenue, Tiger Stadium, Hudson’s building, Saturday Night building, Statler Hotel, Madison-Lenox Hotel, Deck Bar, and most recently, a key Asian-American landmark in the Cass Corridor.

Bell says he appreciates the importance of preservation but believes the Del Bene Building is unsafe.

“We are in favor of preserving historic buildings where possible,” Bell says. However we do not want to chance loss of life to preserve a building. Therefore, due to the dangerous state of the structure, an emergency demolition order is necessary.”

Since the city is preventing anyone from entering the building, the businesses that occupy it are at risk of losing their inventories.

The building housed Jabs Gym, Brooklyn Outdoor, Detroit Vs. Everybody, Beyond Juicery and Eatery, and J’Adore Detroit. Detroit Vs. Everybody, which stands to lose more than $150,000 in merchandise, launched a GoFundMe campaign to recover its losses. Jabs Gym also started a GoFundMe campaign.

Each is seeking $150,000 in donations.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

910AM Superstation owner accused of fraud, racketeering in federal lawsuit

By Steve Neavling

Kevin Adell posing next to a water tower bearing his name at the site of the contested property in Novi.

Opinion: Hold the phone on the Mel Tucker story

By Robert Stempkowski

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker.

Opinion: Sixth Circuit slams police ‘money-making venture’ in Detroit

By Wesley Hottot and Daryl James

In 2018, police in Wayne County pulled over a nearly new Ford Fusion and seized it without issuing a citation or making an arrest.

Rashida Tlaib reintroduces ‘Restaurant Workers Bill of Rights’ legislation

By Layla McMurtrie

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Also in News & Views

Rashida Tlaib reintroduces ‘Restaurant Workers Bill of Rights’ legislation

By Layla McMurtrie

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

‘However long it takes,’ longtime Ford worker says of the UAW strike

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

Samantha Litton of Taylor has worked at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant for three years. “It shouldn’t take eight years to get top pay,” Litton said.

Activist files lawsuit to force Trump off the ballot in Michigan

By Steve Neavling

Voters in Detroit cast ballots at a polling station in November 2022.

Strike! United Auto Workers declares historic strike against Detroit Three automakers.

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance

The UAW strike begins and UAW President Shawn Fain talks to picketing workers at Ford-owned Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan the night of September 14, 2023.
More

Digital Issue

September 13, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us