Preservationists win fight to save partially collapsed historic building in Eastern Market

After ordering an emergency demolition, the city of Detroit is now allowing the Del Bene Building to be repaired

By on Thu, Sep 28, 2023 at 11:13 am

The Del Bene Building in the Eastern Market partially collapsed on Sept. 16.
Steve Neavling
The Del Bene Building in the Eastern Market partially collapsed on Sept. 16.

The historic building that partially collapsed in the Eastern Market district earlier this month will soon be repaired after the city of Detroit backed off from its demands to demolish the 126-year-old structure.

The Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department (BSEED) agreed Wednesday to allow the owner of the four-story Del Bene Building at 2501 Russell St. to begin restoring the structure.

On Sept. 16, the building’s brick wall on the third and fourth floors crumbled to the ground, injuring one person and damaging several vehicles.

“We have reviewed and accepted the engineer’s letter and are allowing the owner, engineers, and contractors, to proceed accordingly,” BSEED director David Bell said in a statement. “DTE has been given the go-ahead to reenergize the building. We expect applications for permits and related documents to be submitted within 30 days and look forward to getting this building back online as soon as possible.”

For several days after the collapse, the city was demanding the owner, Scott Turnbull, to demolish the structure, saying it was a safety risk. But preservationists and engineers urged the city to rethink its emergency demolition order, saying the reinforced concrete building likely could be salvaged.

Turnbull appealed the city’s demolition order, and BSEED relented, allowing the owner to make a case for saving the building. After Turnbull’s engineer examined the building and determined it could be safely restored, BSEED gave the owner the green light to make repairs.

It was a rare win for preservationists, who have long complained about Detroit’s history of allowing salvageable historic buildings to be demolished. They include the Hotel Park Avenue, Tiger Stadium, Hudson’s building, Saturday Night building, Statler Hotel, Madison-Lenox Hotel, Deck Bar, and most recently, a key Asian-American landmark in the Cass Corridor.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
