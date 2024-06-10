Chief judge in Inkster makes nearly $169K a year but won’t pay her water bills

Sabrina L. Johnson, who makes nearly $169,000 a year as the chief judge for the 22nd District Court in Inkster, owes $2,500 in delinquent water bills, according to records obtained by Metro Times.

It’s unclear why Johnson is so far behind on her bills, especially since she makes more than four times the average salary in the Downriver city.

Johnson, who was first appointed to her seat by Gov. Rick Snyder in 2012, is running for reelection this year and has no opponent.

Inkster began shutting off water to delinquent customers in March. But Jerome Bivins, the director of Public Services, would not comment on whether Johnson is at risk of losing her water or if she received favoritism.

In May, the city held a community meeting with U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, to help residents get on a payment plan to avoid shutoffs.

“It was very successful,” Bivins tells Metro Times.

Bivins says he doesn’t know how many of the more than 8,000 residential customers are delinquent or how many homes lost their water to shutoffs. He also declined to discuss Johnson’s bill.

“I won’t get into that,” Bivins says. “That’s people’s business.”

Snyder appointed Johnson to her judicial seat in September 2012 to replace Slyvia James, who was removed for misconduct after the Michigan Supreme Court found she had misused funds intended for crime victims.

Johnson was reelected to a six-year term in November 2012 and November 2018.

Johnson served as an assistant Wayne County prosecutor from 1996 to 2002 and 2008 to 2012. She managed her own law firm, Sabrina Johnson PLLC, between 2002 and 2008.

Metro Times couldn’t reach Johnson for comment.