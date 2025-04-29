Michigan Democrats back effort to impeach Trump

Courtesy photo Congressman Shri Thanedar has placed billboards calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Several Michigan House Democrats on Tuesday joined U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar’s call to impeach President Donald Trump, accusing him of violating the Constitution and posing a threat to American democracy.

State Rep. Dylan Wegela of Garden City introduced a resolution in the Michigan House supporting Trump’s impeachment, arguing the president’s actions have undermined the rule of law and put Americans in danger.

“As state legislators, we are very close with our districts. People are scared, and for good reason,” Wegala said in a statement. “Our oversight on Trump is more limited than our colleagues in the U.S. House, but we can ring the alarm bell. Our communities are under assault by this administration, and members of Congress need to take this seriously.”

Wegela specifically criticized Trump’s refusal to comply with a unanimous Supreme Court ruling that ordered the government to facilitate the return of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, where he remains imprisoned in a facility known for human rights abuses.

“It is unthinkable that a president would send innocent people to a foreign country’s prison known for its human rights violations,” Wegela said. “The constitution is clear in regards to due process and the freedom of speech for residents of the United States. The foundation of our country is based on checks and balances, and it is unacceptable for Trump to ignore a unanimous Supreme Court ruling. That alone is an impeachable offense.”

Wegela’s resolution was co-sponsored by several Democratic lawmakers, including Reps. Jason Morgan of Ann Arbor, Laurie Pohutsky of Livonia, and Jimmie Wilson Jr. of Ypsilanti.

“President Trump’s dangerous assault on the United States Constitution, our co-equal branches of government, and on the American people meets the high bar for impeachment,” Morgan said. “His actions are part of a coordinated plan to consolidate unchecked executive power and deny due process rights. This isn’t about Trump destroying our economy or political differences, it’s about standing up for our Constitution and the rule of law. If we do not stand up now, then when? Enough is enough. Donald Trump must be impeached.”

Pohutsky said the president’s disregard for checks and balances makes him a danger to the country.

“The constitution is the foundation for how our government operates and safeguards the people who call the United States home,” Pohutsky said. “The President’s wanton disregard for it and our system of checks and balances demonstrates that he is dangerously unfit to lead this country.”

Wilson said Trump’s dismantling of congressionally established agencies and cuts to key programs have hurt communities across the country.

“Every district in congress has been affected by Trump's dismantling of congressionally established agencies and Congressionally approved funding,” Wilson said. “This alone should cause every elected official across the country to call for this president's impeachment immediately. He doesn’t care about children, seniors, or veterans and it shows by what has been paused or cut completely.”

The resolution comes a day after Thanedar, a Detroit Democrat, filed seven articles of impeachment against Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives. Thanedar accused the president of obstructing justice, dismantling government agencies, violating First and Fifth Amendment rights, creating an unlawful agency, and granting unconstitutional authority to billionaire Elon Musk. He also cited allegations of bribery, corruption, and political overreach.

“Donald Trump has already done real damage to our democracy,” Thanedar said in a video posted on X. “It’s time we impeach Donald J. Trump.”

This marks the third time Trump has faced impeachment proceedings. During his first term, Trump was impeached twice – first in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of justice, and again in 2021 for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Senate acquitted him both times.