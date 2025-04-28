Rep. Thanedar introduces articles of impeachment against Trump

U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar, a Detroit Democrat, introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Monday, accusing him of abusing his power and undermining the rule of law.

Thanedar filed seven articles of impeachment, alleging Trump obstructed justice, dismantled government agencies without congressional approval, abused trade powers, used international aggression to pursue political ends, violated First Amendment rights, created an unlawful government office (the Department of Government Efficiency), and granted unconstitutional authority to billionaire Elon Musk. Thaneder also accused Trump of committing bribery, corruption, and political overreach.

“Donald Trump has already done real damage to our democracy,” Thanedar said in a video posted on X. “It’s time we impeach Donald J. Trump.”

The congressman cited, among other examples, the Trump administration’s refusal to comply with a Supreme Court order requiring the government to facilitate the return of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a Maryalnd man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador and remains in custody there.

“Trump ignored it. He ignored the Constitution,” Thanedar said.

Thanedar added that Trump’s actions are part of a larger, troubling pattern.

“This is not an isolated incident. It’s part of a dangerous, deliberate pattern,” he said.

Calling on lawmakers to act, Thanedar said Congress must make clear that Trump is not above the law.

“In this country, we have presidents, not kings,” Thanedar said. “This is not just misconduct. This is impeachable misconduct. This isn’t leadership; it’s tyranny. If we let this stand, we are saying the president is above the law.”

He added, “I won’t be silent, and I'm calling on all my colleagues – Democrats, Republicans, and independents – to stand up with me. Enough is enough. Donald J. Trump must be impeached.”

This is not the first time Trump has faced impeachment proceedings. During his first term, the House of Representatives impeached Trump twice. In December 2018, he was charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden. The Senate acquitted him in early 2020. A year later, following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Trump was impeached again for incitement of insurrection, but was once again acquitted by the Senate.

It remains unclear how much support Thanedar’s articles of impeachment will gain in a deeply divided Congress, where Republicans control the House and Senate and Trump remains the dominant figure within the party.