You could be the diamond of the season at this Bridgerton-themed ball coming to Detroit

If you’re a fan of period pieces (or you’re just horny), you’ve probably watched the popular Netflix series Bridgerton and are anxiously waiting for the second half of Season 3 to be released on Thursday.

Soon, however, you’ll have the chance to experience a night of Regency-era royalty for yourself at “Bridgerton Ball: The Queen’s Ball,” coming to Detroit on Sunday, Aug. 25 at Castle Hall and Beacon Park from 6 p.m.-midnight.

The event, curated by Uncle & Me Event Management, promises an evening filled with prizes, giveaways, and a lineup of fun activities for Bridgerton fans.

Attendees can compete for the coveted title of “Diamond of the Season,” the highest honor for a woman in the show seeking a husband. Plus, suitors will have the chance to win a $2,000 cash prize for best dressed.

For the ball, you must dress to the nines in an outfit that exudes royalty from the Regency and Victorian eras. (So no sneakers, sweatpants, or jeans are allowed.) The minimum age requirement is 16 years old.

A ticket includes a dance card, dinner, professional photos, valet service, a performance, music, and bar access for those over 21. Ticket packages range from viscount or viscountess to lady or lord, duke and duchess, the royal court, and the royal family. An additional ticket is required for a carriage ride.

The event was initially sold out, but a limited amount of extra tickets going on sale this Friday at 5 p.m.

Uncle and Me is also hosting a Bridgerton-themed Garden Tea Party in Taylor. While the event is already sold out, there are opportunities for local small businesses to be a vendor at the event or promote their company in the Lady Whistledown newspaper.

More information can be found at unclenme.com.