State Sen. Moss launches U.S. Congress bid outside his home district

Courtesy of Jeremy Moss State Sen. Jeremy Moss is running for Congress in the 11th District, despite not living there.

State Sen. Jeremy Moss, a Democrat and staunch supporter of Israel, announced Thursday he’s running for U.S. Congress — but not in the district in which he lives.

Moss lives in Southfield, which is part of the 12th Congressional District — a seat held by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the only American Palestinian serving in Congress. The district also covers Detroit’s west side, Dearborn, and other parts of Wayne County.

Members of Congress aren’t required to live in the district they represent, but it’s highly uncommon for them not to.

In his announcement, Moss declined to mention that he doesn’t live in the 11th Congressional District, which covers most of Oakland County.

Asked why he’s running in the 11th District, Moss tells Metro Times, “Hundreds of thousands of voters in the 11th District have sent me to be their voice in the state legislature.”

He adds, “I was raised and educated in Oakland County. I went to a Jewish school in Farmington Hills. I graduated high school from the Birmingham Public Schools system. And I was raised in and became the youngest board member of my synagogue in West Bloomfield.”

Moss says he plans to move into the district.

“This is the Oakland County district and I’ve represented 15 communities in it as state senator,” he says.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Haley Stevens, another staunch supporter of Israel who is now running for U.S. Senate. Since 2022, she has received more than $785,000 from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a hawkish pro-Israel group that supported more than 100 Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election. She also benefited from more than $4 million in outside ad spending by the group’s affiliated PAC.

Moss, who is Jewish and the first openly gay person to serve in the state Senate, also didn’t mention Israel in his video statement. Still, he has been a strong supporter of the country, and a seat in Congress would give him a voice in U.S. policy toward the region.

Instead, Moss’s announcement focused on fighting Republican extremism.

“We can no longer be the party that shows up to the knife fight with a pie chart, and I’ll stand up the same way to Donald Trump and Elon Musk when they attack social security and Medicare or threaten our rule of law,” Moss said in the video.

He added, “Michigan needs bold new leaders to step up, take action, and fight back. That’s why I’m running for Congress.”

As a state senator, Moss has established a strong Democratic record, voting in support of gun safety laws, protecting abortion rights, and challenging extremism and bigotry.

So far, Moss is the only official candidate for the seat, though that will likely change. No Republicans have yet filed to run.

Following congressional redistricting in 2021, the boundaries have changed so much that the 11th Congressional District is more Democratic than it has been in the past.

“As a state senator, I represented hundreds of thousands of you in the 11th Congressional district, and I share your alarm and your anguish about our economy and our democracy.,” Moss said in the video. “There are reckless people in positions of power right now.”