Family of Patrick Lyoya to keep fighting after jury deadlocks in trial

Lyoya’s parents are hopeful their family will get justice after a Grand Rapids cop fatally shot their son in 2022

By
May 8, 2025 at 12:39 pm
A protest in support of Patrick Lyoya after he was fatally shot by a Grand Rapids cop. - Viola Klocko
Viola Klocko
A protest in support of Patrick Lyoya after he was fatally shot by a Grand Rapids cop.

The family of Patrick Lyoya pledged Thursday to continue fighting for justice after a Kent County jury failed to reach a verdict in the criminal trial of former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr, prompting a mistrial.

At a press conference hours after the mistrial was declared, Lyoya’s parents expressed disappointment and pain, saying Schurr showed no remorse for fatally shooting their son in the back of the head during a traffic stop in April 2022.

“We’re not going to be tired until we find justice for our son,” said Lyoya’s mother, Dorcas Lyoya, through an interpreter. “I thought the first thing he was going to say is, ‘Sorry.’ But it seemed like he didn’t care he had taken the life of a human being. He acted like he killed an animal.”

Her husband, Peter Lyoya, said Schurr appeared to be “joyful and happy for what he did,” adding, “That was painful for me and our family. He is carrying the blood of Patrick.”

Schurr, 34, had been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of the 26-year-old Congolese immigrant. After four days of deliberations, jurors told 17th Circuit Judge Christina Mims they were hopelessly deadlocked.

It’s now up to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker to decide whether to retry the case.

Video from the officer's body camera caught the moments before the fatal shooting. - Grand Rapids Police Department
Grand Rapids Police Department
Video from the officer's body camera caught the moments before the fatal shooting.

Civil rights attorney Ven Johnson, who represents the Lyoya family in a separate wrongful death lawsuit, urged Becker to move forward with a new trial.

“We encourage Prosecutor Becker to remain alongside this family and to move forward with a retrial because we believe this officer should be brought to criminal justice,” Johnson said.

Johnson added that Becker met privately with the family after the mistrial and said he has not yet decided whether to bring the case back before a jury.

The mistrial does not impact the civil case, Johnson said, since the legal threshold is lower than in a criminal trial.

“We are ready, willing, and able to move forward with the prosecution of our civil case,” he said.

Johnson also criticized how authorities have portrayed Lyoya since the shooting.

“When you create a danger by doing something against your training, you can't then turn around and blame Patrick,” he said. “That’s what this case was from the beginning. They blamed Patrick for everything.”

Despite the setback in court, Peter Lyoya said he remains hopeful.

“I don’t really worry at all about this because I know Patrick will get justice,” he said. “As long as we are here, we will fight and get justice for Patrick.”

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
