Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Ann Arbor to host third annual Entheofest to promote the legalization of psychedelics

The city was the first in Michigan to decriminalize the use of ‘entheogenic’ plants and fungi

By on Mon, Sep 11, 2023 at 11:12 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ann Arbor was the first Michigan city to decriminalize the use of psychedelics. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Ann Arbor was the first Michigan city to decriminalize the use of psychedelics.

Ann Arbor hosted the first Hash Bash in April of 1972 in response to activist John Sinclair being sentenced to 10 years in prison for the possession of two marijuana joints. The inaugural event happened a few months after the Michigan Supreme Court declared the state’s cannabis law unconstitutional and Sinclair was freed from prison. The festival became a protest against the criminalization of cannabis and has brought tens of thousands of enthusiasts to University of Michigan’s Diag annually, even after Michigan voters decriminalized the plant for adult use in 2018.

In 2021, the progressive city started Entheofest in honor of September’s Entheogenic Plants and Fungi Awareness Month and as a way to discuss the legalization of psychedelic plants.

From 1:11-4:20 p.m. on Sept. 17, the third annual Entheofest will be held at The Diag at 913 S. University Ave. offering education and entertainment. The free-speech event has the goal to help create a base of equity in the growing industry of using “entheogenic” plants and fungi.

There will be live music performances, community organization booths with educational information and resources, harm reduction tools, cannabis expungement help, and a collaborative psychedelic-style art experience.

Sinclair will speak at the event, along with Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, State Senator Jeff Irwin, Detroit cannabis advocate Anqunette Sarfoh, and many others.

Nationwide, Oregon and Colorado are the only two states that have legalized the recreational use of psychedelics. Outside of that, over a dozen cities have decriminalized psilocybin and other “naturally-occurring entheogenic plants and fungi.”

In 2020, Ann Arbor became the first Michigan city to do so, when City Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring “the use, growth, possession, and distribution of entheogenic plants (i.e., natural psychedelics) to be ‘the lowest law enforcement priority for the City of Ann Arbor.’” Washtenaw County as a whole also will not prosecute the use of psychedelics.

Similar policy changes have been passed in Detroit, Hazel Park, and Ferndale in the years since.

Related
*“Psilocybin” by Jhené Aiko plays.*

Ferndale decriminalizes magic mushrooms and other psychedelics: It’s the fourth Michigan city to do so, joining Detroit, Hazel Park, and Ann Arbor

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit sobriety coach Courtney Andersen wants to help others beat addiction with new book ‘Sober Vibes’

By Lee DeVito

Frustrated by what she saw as a lack of sobriety resources, Courtney Anderson created an online community, including the podcast Sober Vibes, which is also the name of her new book.

Detroit is the country’s fifth worst city for people with asthma, new report says

By Anna Gustafson, Michigan Advance

Detroit’s downtown skyline on Thursday morning.

From a fitness studio to a gelateria, Midtown and New Center land 6 new businesses

By Steve Neavling

Pure Barre is opening a fitness studio for full-body workouts that feature low-impact, high-intensity movements at the Ellington Lofts.

DTE Energy nuclear plant closed for almost 3 weeks

By Farah Siddiqi, Michigan News Connection

The Fermi 2 nuclear power plant was shut down after a leak was detected.

Also in News & Views

Michigan residents pay among highest water bills in U.S.

By Farah Siddiqi, Michigan News Connection

A woman washing cherries under a faucet.

DTE Energy nuclear plant closed for almost 3 weeks

By Farah Siddiqi, Michigan News Connection

The Fermi 2 nuclear power plant was shut down after a leak was detected.

Egad Gadsden

By Clay Jones

Egad Gadsden

The Watchpenguin

By Tom Tomorrow

The Watchpenguin
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us