Ferndale decriminalizes magic mushrooms and other psychedelics

It’s the fourth Michigan city to do so, joining Detroit, Hazel Park, and Ann Arbor

By on Tue, Feb 28, 2023 at 3:33 pm

*"Psilocybin" by Jhené Aiko plays.*
Shutterstock
*“Psilocybin” by Jhené Aiko plays.*

Welcome to the magic mushroom club, Ferndale. We’re glad to see you.

On Monday evening, Ferndale City Council unanimously approved a resolution to decriminalize entheogenic plants and fungi like psilocybin mushrooms, Ayahuasca, and Dimethyltryptamine (aka DMT).

This doesn’t mean these psychedelic substances are completely legal, but the “investigation and arrest of persons for planting, cultivating, purchasing, transporting, distributing, engaging in practices with, or possessing Entheogenic Plants or plant compounds which are on the Federal Schedule 1 list shall be the lowest law enforcement priority for the City of Ferndale,” according to the resolution.

"The use of Entheogenic Plants, which can catalyze profound experiences of personal and spiritual growth, have been shown by scientific and clinical studies and traditional practices to be beneficial to the health and well-being of individuals and communities,” the resolution reads.

Sounds like they pretty much came around to what we’ve known this whole time.

Billy Horton of Decriminalize Nature Ferndale thanked the council for their support and said the group would continue educating the community on using plant medicine safely.

“I just want to continue to emphasize the importance of psychedelic and entheogenic plants and the work that’s going on, the research and the science that’s supporting it for psychological and for physical wellness,” he told the council.

Ferndale is the fourth Michigan city to decriminalize psychedelic plants and fungi after Detroit, Hazel Park, and Ann Arbor.

