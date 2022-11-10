Abandoned Detroit townhouses transformed into beautiful apartments in $4.6M renovation

click to enlarge Brett Mountain The 106-year-old building was renovated with the goal of retaining its historic character in Hubbard Farms in Detroit.

click to enlarge Brett Mountain The Murray features exposed brick and blue and green colorways blended between floors.

For nearly 20 years, the row of abandoned, red-brick townhouses in Detroit’s Hubbard Farms neighborhood was a dangerous eyesore.Today, the 106-year-old building, known as The Murray, is fully renovated, and each of the 12 units is occupied with renters.The project to revitalize the historic building began in September 2020 after a group of teenagers told Mayor Mike Duggan that they felt unsafe walking past the crumbling townhouses on their way to school.The $4.6 million renovation was led by the developer, Detroit native W. Emery Matthews of Real Estate Interests LLC, and Concetti, a Detroit-founded interior design strategy studio.The goal was to retain the building’s historic character.Located at 4004 Porter St., a block from Clark Park, the townhouses feature exposed brick and blue and green colorways blended between floors, with custom wallpaper sourced by Detroit Wallpaper Co. Whenever possible, the original hardwood floors were kept, and the building’s original molding was painted a stark black.“This project focused on keeping and enhancing the authenticity of the historic building, to not only restore its rightful place as a community landmark, but to create a safe and functional space for Detroit families to live,” Rachel Nelson, Concetti CEO and principal designer, said in a news release Thursday. “Through Concetti’s three-phase strategic process, we focused on the people who would live in the building and how they would utilize it, while also prioritizing Matthews’ values. Our human-centric approach allowed us to create a contemporary interior aesthetic that appeals to the current market while showcasing the community’s spirit and resilience.”The renovated building first opened in July 2021, and is now at full capacity.“The best property redevelopment is one that tells a story that draws threads from the past in order to weave a narrative that foretells the future,” Matthews said. “Concetti was a critical part of this narration, providing artistry and insight that made sure The Murray’s hundred-year history was a source of strength and inspiration instead of a constraint. Their design work beautifully captured the dialogue between past and future that is the core element of (our) Real Estate Interests, LLC’s redevelopment projects.”