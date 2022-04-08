Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

A struggling ex-Detroit Tiger, Grande Ballroom for sale, and what comes next for reparations

The top 10 headlines of the week

By on Fri, Apr 8, 2022 at 5:24 pm

click to enlarge Left behind: Former Detroit Tiger Ike Blessitt stands in his backyard next to a batting cage. - STEVE NEAVLING
Steve Neavling
Left behind: Former Detroit Tiger Ike Blessitt stands in his backyard next to a batting cage.

Opening Day is, in fact, a holiday — or at least that’s the case for Detroit, and baseball was on a lot of people's minds. This week, our readers were most interested in a story about the struggles of an ex-Detroit Tiger who has faced hardship since leaving the team.

Two Michigan cannabis companies have teamed together to give away $70,000 in free gas cards to their customers, and our readers were interested in knowing how to get one. We also found a real estate listing for the historic Grande Ballroom, and shared the news that a new Twin Peaks restaurant is coming to Auburn Hills.

And this week's cover story about what happens next with Proposal R, which establishes a committee to pursue reparations for Black Detroiters, was also widely read.

All of that and a little bit more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Local social worker might be Detroit's next big social media influencer"

9. "Cookies cannabis dispensary opens in Ann Arbor"

8. "‘The Return of the Legends’ concert brings hip-hop heroes to Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center"

7. "Black-owned Detroit Pizza Bar opens in long-abandoned building"

6. "Detroit finally passes new adult-use cannabis ordinance"

5. "Detroiters overwhelmingly voted for reparations. What happens next?"

4. "Twin Peaks restaurant is coming to Auburn Hills"

3. "Two Michigan cannabis companies to give away a total of $70k in free gas cards"

2. "Detroit’s historic rock venue the Grande Ballroom is up for sale"

1. "Ex-Detroit Tiger struggles to get by after giving life to baseball"

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more ICYMI articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020

News & Views Slideshows

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020

News & Views Slideshows

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020

Trending

Ex-Detroit Tiger struggles to get by after giving life to baseball

By Steve Neavling

Ex-Detroit Tiger struggles to get by after giving life to baseball

Detroit’s historic rock venue the Grande Ballroom is up for sale

By Randiah Camille Green

The Grande Ballroom.

Detroiters overwhelmingly voted for reparations. What happens next?

By Eli Day

Detroiters overwhelmingly voted for reparations. What happens next?

Planned Parenthood of Michigan and ACLU file lawsuits to block 90-year-old felony abortion ban

By Randiah Camille Green

A Planned Parenthood rally in 2017.

Also in News & Views

Whitmer chief of staff calls kidnapping verdict ‘the normalization of political violence’

By Lee DeVito

Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Detroit’s Fowling Warehouse to open Ypsilanti location

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Fowling Warehouse to open Ypsilanti location

Detroit Police Dept. releases vague statement about officer who did bad thing (allegedly)

By Lee DeVito

Detroit Police Dept. releases vague statement about officer who did bad thing (allegedly) (2)

Planned Parenthood of Michigan and ACLU file lawsuits to block 90-year-old felony abortion ban

By Randiah Camille Green

A Planned Parenthood rally in 2017.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us