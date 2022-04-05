Twin Peaks restaurant is coming to Auburn Hills

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Twin Peaks is like if a Hooters was located in a cabin up north.

Sports bar and “man cave” restaurant Twin Peaks is opening a new location in Auburn Hills this Saturday. The restaurant’s American fare, beer, and craft cocktails will be available at 2443 N. Squirrel Road starting May 9.With more than 45 TVs and 32 beers on tap, the new Twin Peaks will offer plenty of options to get lit while catching a Detroit Tigers game or MMA fight.“We’re excited to bring our unmatched sports fan experience to more of the Greater Detroit area,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “With wall-to-wall TVs, the loyal Motor City fanbase won’t miss a moment of the Lions, Pistons, Tigers or Red Wings, plus every primetime game, event and fight. Also, we offer a best-in-class food and beverage selection that takes the gameday experience to another level. We’re looking forward to opening the lodge and joining the Auburn Hills community.”He must mean the “Motor City fanbase” that lives in Auburn Hills (not actually the Motor City, aka Detroit). Got it.The menu includes in-house smoked brisket, wings, beer-battered chicken tenders, and other typical bar food. It’s definitely not a place for the health-conscious crowd, but if you want to catch a game and be served by women in booty shorts and revealing flannel crop tops, then Twin Peaks might be for you.This is the fourth Twin Peaks location in Michigan, following outposts in Madison Heights, Livonia, and Southgate.