Two Michigan cannabis companies to give away a total of $70k in free gas cards

JARS Cannabis and HYMAN will give away gas cards with limited edition purchase

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 3:18 pm

click to enlarge JARS Cannabis - COURTESY OF JARS CANNABIS
Courtesy of JARS Cannabis
JARS Cannabis

Smoke some gas, get some gas. That seems to be the wave.

Last month two Michigan cannabis companies partnered for a free gas giveaway and another set of companies have joined forces to give its customers a chance at some free fuel.

JARS Cannabis has partnered with HYMAN to hand out a total of $70,000 in gas cards to its customers across Michigan.

“Supporting the communities we inhabit and serve is at the core of our brand’s DNA,” said JARS Cannabis Marketing Director Stefanie Michels in a press release.  "We’re always striving to find creative ways to give back to our communities and loyal customers, so we want to thank HYMAN for teaming up with us during this time of need.”

With every purchase of a limited edition jar of HYMAN's Bonzeen eighth, customers will receive a $25 Speedway gas card, beginning April 12.

The promotion will remain while supplies last and will be available at all 12 Michigan JARS Cannabis locations.

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
Primitiv primitivgroup.com Primitiv is a cannabis brand founded by former Detroit Lions players Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims. The partners have been growing the plant at their facility (with a staff of about 15 people) in Webberville, and selling it into the Michigan distribution system for more than a year. Photo courtesy of Primitiv

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Pie-Sci Pizza 5163 Trumbull., Detroit; 313-818-0290; piescipizza.com Pie-Sci offers vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and dairy free options, so no matter what your taste buds identify as, you&#146;ll be left satisfied. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

