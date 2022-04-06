Two Michigan cannabis companies to give away a total of $70k in free gas cards

click to enlarge
Courtesy of JARS Cannabis
JARS Cannabis
Smoke some gas, get some gas. That seems to be the wave.
Last month two Michigan cannabis companies
partnered for a free gas giveaway and another set of companies have joined forces to give its customers a chance at some free fuel.
JARS Cannabis has partnered with HYMAN
to hand out a total of $70,000 in gas cards to its customers across Michigan.
“Supporting the communities we inhabit and serve is at the core of our brand’s DNA,” said JARS Cannabis Marketing Director Stefanie Michels in a press release. "We’re always striving to find creative ways to give back to our communities and loyal customers, so we want to thank HYMAN for teaming up with us during this time of need.”
With every purchase of a limited edition jar of HYMAN's Bonzeen eighth, customers will receive a $25 Speedway gas card, beginning April 12.
The promotion will remain while supplies last and will be available at all 12 Michigan JARS Cannabis locations
.
