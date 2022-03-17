Michigan cannabis companies are giving away a year of free gas 

click to enlarge Green Genie 313/Facebook

Green Genie on McNichols in Detroit.

The rising gas prices in metro Detroit have been a serious buzzkill lately at nearly $4.40 a gallon. Two cannabis companies are trying to ease that pain for one lucky customer with a giveaway for a free year’s worth of gas.UBaked Edibles of Burton and Detroit dispensary Green Genie are teaming up for the giveaway starting Friday, March 20. The free fuel comes in the form of 12 gas cards valued at $200 each.A purchase of any UBaked product from Green Genie, located at 24600 W. McNichols Rd., will get you an entry ticket to the giveaway. Certain UBaked products will give customers more than one entry ticket to the giveaway, too, so choose wisely.The giveaway is on until April 20 and the winner will be announced at 4:20 p.m. that day. (We see what y’all did there.)Just be aware that Green Genie is a medical-only dispensary, so technically, only pot smokers with medical cards can participate.