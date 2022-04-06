Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit’s historic rock venue the Grande Ballroom is up for sale

The long-abandoned music hall hosted performances by classic rock acts like MC5 and Pink Floyd

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 1:17 pm

click to enlarge The Grande Ballroom. - GOOGLE MAPS
Google Maps
The Grande Ballroom.

Another one of Detroit’s historic buildings could potentially bite the dust.

The abandoned Grande Ballroom is up for sale for a hefty $5,000,000, according to a listing on Jim Shaffer and Associates Realtors that went online this week.

The old-school music hall was a hub for classic and psychedelic rock bands in the 1960s until it closed in 1972. Since then, it’s sat looming like a fading memory of a bygone era.

Back in the days of sex, drugs, and, rock 'n' roll, the ballroom hosted acts like Led Zepplin, Pink Floyd, Janis Joplin, and even John Coltrane and Sun Ra. MC5 became regulars on the stage and recorded its 1969 debut album Kick Out the Jams there, and in recent years a mural of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-nominated band's guitarist Wayne Kramer was painted on the side of the building.

The listing shows the venue at 8952 W. Grand River for sale through Dorsett Brokerage Development & Management Group L.

“The building needs a full restoration,” the listing reads. “With the enormous rebirth of the City; development is soon to take place within this corridor of Grandriver [sic]. This is a major project for a serious minded developer who's familiar with large scale projects; thus understanding the history associated with the building and having a vision to restore a monumental piece of Real Estate iconic to the City of Detroit.”

The listing goes on to let potential buyers know they shouldn't be intimidated by the price because the seller will consider all “intelligent officers.” (We’re pretty sure they mean “offers.”)

A real estate agent at Dorsett Brokerage Development & Management Group declined to answer any questions about the listing when we reached out by phone.

Metro Times previously reported the building was owned by Chapel Hill Missionary Church and had just passed inspection for restoration in 2019. A call to the church Wednesday afternoon went unanswered.

While the future of the building isn’t clear, the recent fate of several historic buildings in metro Detroit doesn’t give us much hope. Much of the news these days is starting to feel like Groundhog Day, an endless déjà vu of buildings being torn down and replaced with retail and condos. (*cough* Royal Oak’s Main Art Theatre *cough*)

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Trending

Ex-Detroit Tiger struggles to get by after giving life to baseball

By Steve Neavling

Ex-Detroit Tiger struggles to get by after giving life to baseball

Detroiters overwhelmingly voted for reparations. What happens next?

By Eli Day

Detroiters overwhelmingly voted for reparations. What happens next?

Fox News is gaslighting America

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Fox News is gaslighting America

Why does my vulva hurt when I have sex?

By Dan Savage

Why does my vulva hurt when I have sex?

Also in News & Views

Fox News is gaslighting America

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Fox News is gaslighting America

KBJ and CRT

By Abdul El-Sayed

If critical race theory is about Black folks being denied from institutions of power, the GOP did more to prove the central tenets of CRT than anything Judge Jackson has ever said or done.

Why does my vulva hurt when I have sex?

By Dan Savage

Why does my vulva hurt when I have sex?

A personal interlude

By Tom Tomorrow

A personal interlude
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us