Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

‘The Return of the Legends’ concert brings hip-hop heroes to Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center

The concert features KRS-One, Rakim, Slick Rick, Chubb Rock, and J.J. Fad

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 9:08 am

click to enlarge Rapper Rakim, also known as The God MC, shown in 2006. - JNFORTE1, WIKIMEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS
Jnforte1, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Rapper Rakim, also known as The God MC, shown in 2006.

As hip-hop continues to be the most dominant musical force on the planet, it should be no surprise that there’s still a demand for live performances from the genre’s analog generation.

Enter “The Return of the Legends” concert, featuring KRS-One, Rakim, Slick Rick, Chubb Rock, and J.J. Fad, presented by Derrick Kearny of 2D Production & Entertainment — a throwback show highlighting the superstars of hip-hop’s yesteryear.

“We know the old-school genre is very popular here in the metropolitan Detroit area,” says Kearny, adding, “You get lyricism from Rakim, Slick Rick, and KRS-One. But you have a party when you think of ‘Treat ‘Em Right’ by Chubb Rock, and you have J.J. Fad’s ‘Supersonic’ song that’s still in heavy rotation on the radio.”

The Return of the Legends isn’t just a concert, but a fusion of 1980s and ’90s Detroit and east coast energy. There is a tribute to the late Detroit producer J Dilla planned, jit dancers performing with KRS-One, and performances by Motor City rappers Miz Korona and Supa Emcee.

“We have Angie Starr from 105.9 Kiss-FM co-hosting with J-Steele from 105.1 The Bounce,” Kearny adds. “We also have the tag team of Detroit legendary DJs in DJ WAXTAX-N DRE and DJ Jinx of 105.1 The Bounce and 105.9 Kiss-FM.”

Rakim, who’s still regarded by many as the greatest emcee of all time, attributes his staying power to spiritually and belief in himself.

"It’s all up to a higher blessing,” Rakim tells Metro Times. “I think I’ve done my part by staying true to my purpose, trying to deliver a conscious message to the listeners. And I’ve focused my energies on setting trends and not following them.”

All the artists have performed in Detroit in the past, going back to the Fresh Feast days.

“I remember doing a show at Chene Park many years ago, and the show was so incredible that the crowd came from the stands and was partying with me on the platform,” says Chubb Rock. “It was legendary.”

Rakim adds, “This will be my first time at the Russell Center, but the rejuvenated vibe of this place speaks a lot about Detroit and I know we gonna make some new memories.”

This will also be the first time KRS-One and Rakim have performed together in Detroit since 1988.

“You know, when Rick, KRS, and I share the stage, it’s like 1+1+1=100,” Rakim says. “We keep each other on the A game, so you know it’s gonna be that classic boom bap, but I got a few surprises to keep things fresh. You can expect that real hip-hop to crack your neck all night.”

The Return of the Legends starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 at the Russell Industrial Center; 1600 Clay St., Detroit; russellindustrialcenter.com. Tickets start at $55 and are available from venuepilot.co.

Event Details
The Return of the Legends HipHop Concert

The Return of the Legends HipHop Concert

Sat., April 9, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Russell Industrial Center 1600 Clay Ave., Detroit Greater Detroit Area

Buy Tickets

$55 & $85

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Kahn Santori Davison

More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the THRG third anniversary party at Marble Bar in Detroit
Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum
Skilla Baby performs forms at the Tied in 313 Day concert at the Garden Theater on Sunday, March 13.

Everything we saw during a big weekend for Detroit hip-hop, including the The Tied in 313 Day concert

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the THRG third anniversary party at Marble Bar in Detroit
Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum
Skilla Baby performs forms at the Tied in 313 Day concert at the Garden Theater on Sunday, March 13.

Everything we saw during a big weekend for Detroit hip-hop, including the The Tied in 313 Day concert

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the THRG third anniversary party at Marble Bar in Detroit
Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum
Skilla Baby performs forms at the Tied in 313 Day concert at the Garden Theater on Sunday, March 13.

Everything we saw during a big weekend for Detroit hip-hop, including the The Tied in 313 Day concert

Trending

Korn and Evanescence are coming to Pine Knob this summer

By Randiah Camille Green

Korn guitarist Brian Welch.

Detroit Jazz Fest names Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés artist in residence

By Lee DeVito

Chucho Valdés.

Rehab of historic Detroit jazz club the Blue Bird Inn enters next phase

By Lee DeVito

Rehab of historic Detroit jazz club the Blue Bird Inn enters next phase

The 2022 new Detroit music issue

By MT Staff

The 2022 new Detroit music issue

Also in Music

Korn and Evanescence are coming to Pine Knob this summer

By Randiah Camille Green

Korn guitarist Brian Welch.

Detroit Jazz Fest names Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés artist in residence

By Lee DeVito

Chucho Valdés.

Rehab of historic Detroit jazz club the Blue Bird Inn enters next phase

By Lee DeVito

Rehab of historic Detroit jazz club the Blue Bird Inn enters next phase

Techno pioneer Juan Atkins added to Detroit’s Movement festival lineup

By Lee DeVito

Techno pioneer Juan Atkins added to Detroit’s Movement festival lineup
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us