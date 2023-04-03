The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre announces its 2023 concert lineup

A concert at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre (formerly Chene Park) is one of those things that defines summer in Detroit.
The venue has announced its 2023 concert lineup and the return of its mid-week concert series Jazzy Nights.
“It’s going to be another great summer in Detroit, and we’re excited to bring some of the world’s best [artists] to The Aretha,” said Shahida Mausi, the manager of the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, in a press release. “There’s simply no better entertainment venue destination in Detroit to enjoy live music than on the beautiful banks of the Detroit River at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre.”
Jazzy Nights will kick off the season with Incognito and Mike Phillips on Wednesday, June 7. Tickets for Jazzy Nights start at $20 for lawn seating, and season passes are still available.
The 2023 weekend concert lineup includes:
• June 10: Anthony Hamilton & Marsha Ambrosius
• June 14: Patrice Rushen & Lin Roundtree
• June 16: Michael Franti
• June 17: Rodrigo y Gabriela
• June 21: Eric Roberson & Rahsaan Patterson
• June 28: Spyro Gyra & Bob Baldwin
• June 30: Kool & The Gang, SOS Band & Atlantic Starr
• July 5: Will Downing
• July 22: Lalah Hathaway, Boney James & Damien Escobar
• July 28: Maxwell
• August 9: Najee
• August 12: Southern Soul on the River
• August 16: PJ Morton
• August 23: Avery*Sunshine
• August 30: Kelly Price (this is a date change from July 26, 2023)
• September 6: Raheem Devaughn
The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre box office will open for the season at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7, and tickets will be available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com at the same time.
