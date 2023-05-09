Previously unreleased music from Detroit rock band Tyvek, and other music news

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Tyvek.

Tyvek releases unheard tracks: Since its inception, Kevin Boyer’s band Tyvek has been a revolving door of DIY punk and noise artists. On the band’s latest LP, Blunt Instrumentals, listeners take a trip back in time and hear a skeletal iteration of the band which includes Shelley Salant (Shells, XV) on bass and Matt Ziolkowski (Mountains and Rainbows) on drums. The trio holed up in a cabin during the cold Michigan winter in 2009 and recorded these jams to tape, which were then released on some ultra-limited cassette runs. With all songs now remastered by the Australian DIY legend Mikey Young, plus two never-before-released bonus tracks, Blunt Instrumentals is a great snapshot of the chameleon-like band before it put out a string of popular studio albums from 2009-2012. From two-minute frenetic punk jams to ten-minute space rock, Tyvek also shows its breadth as performers on this release and offers up a wide array of musical offerings. Vinyl and digital versions are available via Tyvek’s bandcamp page. —Joe Zimmer

New single from Idle Ray rips: The latest project from Fred Thomas, a figurehead in the Ann Arbor-Detroit indie rock scene over the past two decades, is called Idle Ray. The group released a self-titled album in 2021 on Thomas’s Life Like label, and is gearing up for another LP this year with the first single released last week “Eternal Fade.” Idle Ray songs are typically short, sweet bursts of guitar rock with the authentic DIY ethos that fans have come to expect from Thomas. “Eternal Fade” pushes the lead guitar to the forefront, with a light layer of fuzz reminiscent of late ’80s alternative rock like Dinosaur Jr. and ’90s power-pop the likes of Teenage Fanclub. It’s definitely a bit of a noisier track for the band, and catchy as hell. Keep a look out for upcoming live dates from the group, as they lead up to their next album release later this year. —Joe Zimmer

Blackmoonchild tracks will give you whiplash: Coming off of a string of hot shows and in the midst of gearing up for a packed month of May, Detroit producer and selector Blackmoonchild has seemingly come out of nowhere with two insanely hot tracks that are best played back to back, because while both bring a similar speed and energy to the table, you could almost imagine the first as an ethereal precursor to the absolute dancefloor madness of the second. “PLAY” features dreamy textures and pop sensibilities reminiscent of PinkPantheress, while “Whereisthebud” brings the same high-energy tempo coupled with blown out 808s and trap samples that will 100% set the function off wherever it is played. Check them both via Bandcamp, and be sure to catch Blackmoonchild at UFO Factory on Thursday, May 25 for the Blueprint party with Kiernan Laveaux, Laura Indorf, and more. —Broccoli

Milfie drops EP: We’ve featured Milfie in Metro Times before, and for good reason; she is prolific in Detroit music, navigating different genres with ease all while maintaining her signature cute and nasty persona. She refuses to be defined in simple terms, and her latest EP Very Pretty is just another chapter in that saga. Featuring production from Ziggy Waters and Nick Speed, the tracks range from sensual and glittery ballads about clear sexual intention and reflections on romantic expectations to the single “Hello Kitty,” which combines all of that with a southern trap twist that would make Three 6 Mafia proud. This is the soundtrack to your next night on the town, theme music of sexual deviancy and enlightenment, and if you don’t find yourself bopping to these tracks with the windows down on a warm day, just know that you’re missing out. —Broccoli

