Madonna announces 40th anniversary tour with Detroit stop

The 35-city summer tour heads to Little Caesars Arena in August

By on Tue, Jan 17, 2023 at 10:34 am

Grab the cone bras and hairspray, because Madonna is bringing her tour to Little Caesars Arena this summer.

The metro Detroit-bred pop icon took to social media to announce her Madonna: The Celebration Tour, which will spotlight the singer's 40-year career. In the video, Madonna is at a roundtable featuring celebrity guests that includes Amy Schumer, Jack Black, Lil’ Wayne, and Bob the Drag Queen (who will join the singer on the upcoming global tour).

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” said Madonna in a press release.

The tour will stop in Detroit on Saturday, Aug. 5, just more than one week after the 40th anniversary of her 1983 self-titled debut album.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 on Ticketmaster.com, 313presents.com, and LiveNation.com.

