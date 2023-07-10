Madonna postpones North American tour due to health issues, including Detroit stop

click to enlarge Shutterstock Madonna in 2012.

Madonna has officially postponed her upcoming North American tour, including a scheduled concert on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, citing health issues.

The pop star was hospitalized in late June due to what her manager described as “a serious bacterial infection.”

In an Instagram post published on Monday, Madonna released a statement addressing her health and the upcoming tour, which was scheduled to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she wrote. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the past few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

“The Celebration Tour” highlights the singer’s 40-year career. The initial Detroit date was to fall a little more than one week before the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s 1983 self-titled album.

Born Madonna Louise Ciccone in Bay City, the singer grew up in Pontiac and what is now Rochester Hills before making it big in New York City. While she has distanced herself from her Michigan roots at times, she has become more vocal about her Motor City connections in recent years.

You can read her full statement below:

Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement.

I have felt your love.

I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.



My focus now is on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can.



The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.



I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.



Love,M

