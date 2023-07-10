Madonna postpones North American tour due to health issues, including Detroit stop

The pop star released a statement after being hospitalized in June

By on Mon, Jul 10, 2023 at 5:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Madonna in 2012. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Madonna in 2012.

Madonna has officially postponed her upcoming North American tour, including a scheduled concert on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, citing health issues.

The pop star was hospitalized in late June due to what her manager described as “a serious bacterial infection.”

In an Instagram post published on Monday, Madonna released a statement addressing her health and the upcoming tour, which was scheduled to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she wrote. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the past few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

“The Celebration Tour” highlights the singer’s 40-year career. The initial Detroit date was to fall a little more than one week before the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s 1983 self-titled album.

Born Madonna Louise Ciccone in Bay City, the singer grew up in Pontiac and what is now Rochester Hills before making it big in New York City. While she has distanced herself from her Michigan roots at times, she has become more vocal about her Motor City connections in recent years.

You can read her full statement below:

Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement.
I have felt your love.
I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.

My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children.
My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.
I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the past few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

My focus now is on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can.

The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.

I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.

Love,M
Related
Madonna.

Madonna announces 40th anniversary tour with Detroit stop: The 35-city summer tour heads to Little Caesars Arena in August

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Eagles to perform in Detroit as part of ‘The Long Goodbye’ final tour

By Lee DeVito

The Eagles.

Local Buzz: Spot Lite is giving Shigeto the reins for the full evening

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Zach Saginaw aka Shigeto.

Parliament-Funkadelic is set to funk up Detroit’s African World Festival

By Randiah Camille Green

George Clinton promises to funk, the whole funk, and nothing but the funk.

Local Buzz: Why you should catch this West African band in Detroit

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Local Buzz: Why you should catch this West African band in Detroit

Also in Music

Local Buzz: Spot Lite is giving Shigeto the reins for the full evening

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Zach Saginaw aka Shigeto.

Local Buzz: Why you should catch this West African band in Detroit

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Local Buzz: Why you should catch this West African band in Detroit

DJ Minx's queer techno artist compilation brings back Women on Wax

By Randiah Camille Green

DJ Minx at Spot Lite, her home base.

Local Buzz: Zilched drops new single with aptly gothic music video

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Zilched, aka Chloe Drallos.
More

Digital Issue

July 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us