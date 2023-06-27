Local Buzz: Why you should catch this West African band in Detroit

click to enlarge Abdoulmoumouni Hamid Etran de L’Aïr.

The electric sounds of West Africa: Bands like Mdou Moctar and Bombino have popularized the so-called “desert blues” in the U.S. over the past decade — electric guitar compositions pioneered from the Tuareg musicians throughout the Sahara region. The first time I heard this music was when I attended a live performance by Mdou Moctar at Trinosophes in 2018, which was (I believe) their first live performance in Michigan. Something must’ve stuck, as the band then went on to record their 2019 breakthrough album Ilana (The Creator) with Chris Koltay in Detroit, and has returned to the city on every tour since then. Due in large part to Mdou Moctar’s success and acclaim in the West, more Saharan musical exports have been making their way to the U.S. According to their label, “Etran de L’Aïr translates to ‘the Stars of the Aïr,’ the mountainous region of Northern Niger. [The band is] based in the town of Agadez, an urban center of the desert, and a city renowned for the production of music — in particular the electric guitar … In the circuit of wedding bands of Agadez, Etran de L’Aïr is one of the best known and longest playing groups. Yet they are also a band that has remained on the fringes, stars of the Agadez working class.” Their latest album, also called Agadez, is out now via Sahel Sounds, and you can catch them live at Trinosophes this Monday, July 3. You can get tickets ahead of time via the Trinosophes website, or available at the door. —Joe

Party-starting heavy hitters at Heavy Meta: Heavy Meta is a new series hosted by resident DJs Gallons and Auntie Chanel. It also happens to have the best event flyers I’ve seen in quite some time, and I suggest you head over to the @heavymeta.zip on Instagram to peep these stock-image collage fever dreams for yourself. In keeping with that theme, you can expect a maddening mix of electro, footwork, acid, jungle, vogue, and any other club-adjacent genre you can think of. Basically, this is booty-shakin music. The next Heavy Meta iteration is happening on Saturday, July 1, at UFO Factory, with guests (and Local Buzz faves) Father Dukes and Dream Beach. So, you’ll also have the opportunity to see two of the best Detroit selectors at the top of their game, playing fast and loose to keep the dance floor packed. Tickets available via Resident Advisor, or also at the door the night of. —Joe

Your dreams of being a dive-bar DJ are about to come true: Have you always dreamed of commanding the playlist at your favorite local watering hole, soundtracking a night of boozing and pool games as if they were scenes in a movie? Do you have your own record collection, or at least enough music to play for roughly 20 minutes? Then invite your friends and head on over to The Old Miami on Tuesdays for Bring Your Own Records Night, where staff have record players set up for folks to sign-up to play short sets of whatever music they’d like, and word on the street is that they’ll even teach you how to use the decks if you’re not familiar. We can’t promise that you’ll love the music all night long, and by extension we can’t promise that anyone will like the music that you play (hence why we suggest you bring your own personal fanbase with you), but what we can promise is a nice opportunity to test the waters and have a humbling experience of how thankless it can be to spin music that you love for people that may or may not care. You’ll also probably realize how annoying it is to request songs from a DJ once you have the chance to try DJing yourself, so consider that a learning experience as well. Sign starts at 8 p.m., 21 and over, and cover is free! —Broccoli

If you haven’t seen Dez Andrés play a live set yet, here is your chance: For those of you that aren’t familiar, Dez Andrés is truly a legend in Detroit music. The son of Detroit jazz icon Humberto “Nengue” Hernandez, Andrés has made a name for himself in a multitude of genres through his work with the likes of Amp Fiddler, J Dilla, Slum Village, Kenny Dixon Jr./Mahogani Music, and many more. He has graced some of the biggest stages in the city, including Hart Plaza for Movement this year, and yet you can still find him tucked away in the corners of smaller establishments from time to time, playing his heart out for whoever is there to listen. This Thursday, June 29, Spot Lite Records is presenting a special live set by Dez Andrés at Spot Lite Detroit, with resident DJs Vince Patricola and Jesse Cory holding it down before, after, and between sets. Dez is extremely connected within the local music scene, so while we don’t currently know the lineup for the band he’ll be performing with on Thursday, history tells us that it will likely be a star-studded cast of live musicians that might just casually blow your mind. Cover is free, music will be happening both inside and outside starting at 9 p.m., and did we mention that it’s free? —Broccoli

