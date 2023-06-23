Doja Cat is coming to Detroit with Ice Spice

click to enlarge Shutterstock Doja Cat.

Come December, Doja Cat will be taking over Little Caesars Arena with her poppy brand of R&B and that exaggerated baby voice she sometimes does.

The Grammy-award-winning singer is embarking on her first North American arena trek, “The Scarlet Tour,” this fall with a stop at Detroit’s LCA on December 10.

And while we *ahem* don’t want to eat her for lunch, Ice Spice will be in tow for the Detroit pit stop.

The tour announcement follows Doja Cat’s latest track “Attention” which dropped last week.

Presale tickets are available for those who register in advance via Ticketmaster through Sunday, June 25 at 1 a.m. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code granting them access to presale tickets starting on June 28. After that, general tickets go on sale Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. via 313Presents.com, Livenation.com, and Ticketmaster.com

“The Scarlet Tour” kicks off on October 21 in San Francisco and travels across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up in Chicago on December 12.



