Lizzo’s former dancers sue for sexual harassment, weight shaming, and a hostile work environment

The lawsuit alleges bizarre behavior like encouraging dancers to eat bananas from performers’ vaginas at a strip club outing

By on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 at 4:50 pm

click to enlarge Lizzo. - Josh Justice
Josh Justice
Lizzo.

Three of Lizzo’s former dancers are suing her. They’re alleging, among other things, that the singer-songwriter created a hostile work environment where performers were pressured into uncomfortable situations.

Pitchfork reports the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, also names Lizzo’s Big Grrrl Big Touring production company and dance captain Shirlene Quigley.

The three dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — are suing for emotional distress, unpaid wages, loss of earnings, and attorney’s fees.

According to Pitchfork, the lawsuit describes one incident that took place at a post-show afterparty in Amsterdam where Davis alleges Lizzo pressured her to touch one of the nude dancers’ breasts. The suit also claims Lizzo encouraged dancers to “catch dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas and eat bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.”

Davis is also alleging disability discrimination, claiming that Lizzo called attention to her weight following an SXSW festival performance and forced her to disclose personal issues like her struggles with binge eating, anxiety, and depression.

The lawsuit alleges that Lizzo and choreographer Tanisha Scott “dismissively” offered Davis time off from rehearsals to attend therapy, but Davis declined as she felt “like if she accepted the time off, Lizzo and BGBT would see her as too weak to continue as a member of the dance cast” and it would cost her the job.

It also alleges that touring company employees made racist and fat-phobic comments to dancers. The performers also state they were only offered 25% of their weekly pay during their downtime and were scolded after asking for 50%. The suit claims “Only the dance cast — comprised of full-figured women of color — were ever spoken to in this manner.”

Williams alleges she was fired after speaking up at a rehearsal and challenging Lizzo’s assertion that dancers drink beer before rehearsals. Davis claims she was fired after recording a meeting due to a stress-induced eye condition. Allegedly, Lizzo became outraged after learning of the recording and the production company forced Davis to remain in the room so they could search her phone.

Rodriguez quit in response to how the situation with Davis was handled and claims in the lawsuit that Lizzo approached her “aggressively, yelling profanities, cracking her knuckles, and balling her fists apparently preparing herself attack.” Rodriguez is also suing Lizzo for assault for this incident.

The allegations are shocking for a performer who preaches so much body positivity and self-love.

