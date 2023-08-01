Local Buzz: Duo ADULT. headlines a night of dark music at Marble Bar

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Adam Lee Miller and Nicola Kuperus, aka ADULT.

Get dark and dirty: One of the longest running goth nights in Detroit is getting an extra pump of juice this weekend. SKNDLSS will be playing at Blood Rave on Friday, Aug. 4 at Detroit’s Leland City Club, which will also include sets from Auntie Chanel, Cherriel, and Lo Dazz. Goth Night mainstays Jay Misanthropia and Parallax will be holding down the front room as well, so expect a great mix of vibes at a party that will fulfill all of your darkest earthly desires. The dress code is “VAMP CHIC / BLADE / MATRIX RELOADED / SCI FI CU*T,” so get your best black outfit ready and prepare for a night of sweaty, sexy dancing and euphoric release in a room that is best suited for exactly that type of party. Tickets are available on Resident Advisor, and as always, we recommend getting them in advance. —Broccoli

ADULT. headlines stacked hometown show: Since they started 25 years ago, Nicola Kuperus and Adam Lee Miller — the duo better known as ADULT. — have become prolific for their blazing live shows and consistent output of records. I would hope they need no introduction, but if you’re unfamiliar, then I know where you should be this Saturday, Aug. 5. ADULT. is headlining a stacked lineup at Marble Bar for a night of dark industrial sonic explorations. DJs Todd Osborn (aka Sound Murderer) and AK are sure to pull the dark techno out of their proverbial record bags for this one, with Charles Trees and Duck Trash providing support as well. The noise punks Decliner are also sharing the bill, who cite ADULT. as a major inspiration for their own music. This show is the latest installment in a new event series called Interference, organized by Nick Dagher and Young Muscle (who will round out the evening as resident DJs). You can hit up the event on Resident Advisor for advance tickets, and follow along with @interferencedetroit on Instagram for future events. —Joe

The City Lines release party: The idea of a metro Detroit music scene is an interesting concept; while Detroit proper remains the obvious bread and butter, many musical acts end up making their name in smaller suburban cities before dipping their toes in the ever-intimidating downtown market. The City Lines are no stranger to this phenomenon, having visited Detroit several times in the past while building a presence in their home base of Ann Arbor. The band recently did a video premiere with Jeff Milo via WDET, and they are playing a show to celebrate the release of their album Analog Memories this Saturday, Aug. 5 at Lager House with support from Twin Deer, Blind Liars, and Olivia Schotthoefer. For fans of Gin Blossoms, Replacements, and the like, this show serves as a great opportunity to catch a few southeast Michigan bands that you might not have the chance to see otherwise. Tickets are available on the Lager House website. —Broccoli

Two Canadian cult favorites: Freak Heat Waves have been steadily garnering a cult following over the last decade, and their latest album Mondo Tempo blends the duo’s post-punk, dub, ambient and techno influences into an immersive world of MIDI smoothness. The LP nestles in nicely amongst the other releases on Vancouver’s Mood Hut label — think coastal chill-out music, but from the slightly more overcast Pacific Northwest. The band will roll through UFO Factory next Friday, Aug. 11, with tourmate Cindy Lee, who is a singular performer in their own right. Finding initial success as the frontperson of art-rock band Women, Patrick Flegel began performing in drag as Cindy Lee over a decade ago and eventually began releasing solo music using the same persona. Self-described as “confrontation pop,” Cindy Lee went on to release some of the most heralded experimental lo-fi albums in recent years. You won’t find a more eclectic bill in the city, including support from local experimental soundmakers Dick Texas and DJ Lazercat. Tickets available at the door, or also via Eventbrite for a slightly cheaper price. —Joe

