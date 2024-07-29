Jelly Roll adds Detroit date to his ‘Beautifully Broken Tour’

click to enlarge Eric Ryan Anderson Jelly Roll is coming to Little Caesars Arena this fall.

Jelly Roll is coming back to Detroit.

The Nashville country-rap crossover act is set to bring his “Beautifully Broken Tour” to Little Caesars Arena this fall.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 2 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, JellyRoll615.com, and Ticketmaster.com.

He’ll be joined by fellow country artists ERNEST, Shaboozey, and Allie Colleen.

Initially launching his music career as a rapper, Jelly Roll transitioned to more of a country sound with his 2023 record Whitsitt Chapel. This year, he was featured on Eminem’s latest album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) on the track “Somebody Save Me,” which sampled his song “Save Me.”

Jelly Roll headlined the Faster Horses country music festival in Michigan earlier this month. In June, he appeared as part of a star-studded concert to celebrate the grand opening of Ford’s rehabbed Michigan Central, performing a Bob Seger tribute.

He seems to have a lot of love for the Motor City, enlisting the Detroit Youth Choir to share the news of the new tour date by singing part of his hit “Need a Favor.” You can watch the clip below.