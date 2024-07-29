  1. Music
Detroit Burger Week Offers $8 Burgers July 22-28

Jelly Roll adds Detroit date to his ‘Beautifully Broken Tour’

The country music sensation will be joined by ERNEST, Shaboozey, and Allie Colleen on the bill

Jul 29, 2024 at 8:48 am
click to enlarge Jelly Roll is coming to Little Caesars Arena this fall. - Eric Ryan Anderson
Eric Ryan Anderson
Jelly Roll is coming to Little Caesars Arena this fall.

Jelly Roll is coming back to Detroit.

The Nashville country-rap crossover act is set to bring his “Beautifully Broken Tour” to Little Caesars Arena this fall.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 2 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, JellyRoll615.com, and Ticketmaster.com.

He’ll be joined by fellow country artists ERNEST, Shaboozey, and Allie Colleen.

Initially launching his music career as a rapper, Jelly Roll transitioned to more of a country sound with his 2023 record Whitsitt Chapel. This year, he was featured on Eminem’s latest album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) on the track “Somebody Save Me,” which sampled his song “Save Me.”

Jelly Roll headlined the Faster Horses country music festival in Michigan earlier this month. In June, he appeared as part of a star-studded concert to celebrate the grand opening of Ford’s rehabbed Michigan Central, performing a Bob Seger tribute.

He seems to have a lot of love for the Motor City, enlisting the Detroit Youth Choir to share the news of the new tour date by singing part of his hit “Need a Favor.” You can watch the clip below.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

