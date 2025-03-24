DJ House Shoes to be celebrated with 50th birthday bash in Detroit

click to enlarge OBNW / Alamy Stock Photo DJ House Shoes.

Known both for his penchant for comfy footwear as well as serving as the “Ambassador of Detroit Hip-Hop,” House Shoes (aka Michael Buchanan) is an influential DJ and producer from Detroit beloved the world over for his work with the likes of J Dilla, Proof, Elzhi, Danny Brown, and others; folks around here might even remember him from his longtime residency at Saint Andrew’s Hall or from slinging records at at Melodies & Memories. Now based in Los Angeles, House Shoes will be celebrated in the Motor City for his big 50th birthday bash. Set for the Norwood Theatre on Saturday, the event is will feature special guests from the rap world including Phat Kat, Guilty Simpson, Marv Won, Fatt Father, Big Tone, Boog Brown, Black Milk, Fat Ray, Stretch Money, and members of D12, among others. “This event is more than a birthday party,” organizers say, “it’s a tribute to an icon whose contributions continue to shape the sound and soul of hip-hop.”

Starts at 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 29; The Norwood, 6531 Woodward Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $20-$40.