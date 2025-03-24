  1. Music
DJ House Shoes to be celebrated with 50th birthday bash in Detroit

The party is set to feature Black Milk, Fat Ray, Stretch Money, members of D12, and more

By
Mar 24, 2025 at 3:31 pm
click to enlarge DJ House Shoes. - OBNW / Alamy Stock Photo
OBNW / Alamy Stock Photo
DJ House Shoes.

Known both for his penchant for comfy footwear as well as serving as the “Ambassador of Detroit Hip-Hop,” House Shoes (aka Michael Buchanan) is an influential DJ and producer from Detroit beloved the world over for his work with the likes of J Dilla, Proof, Elzhi, Danny Brown, and others; folks around here might even remember him from his longtime residency at Saint Andrew’s Hall or from slinging records at at Melodies & Memories. Now based in Los Angeles, House Shoes will be celebrated in the Motor City for his big 50th birthday bash. Set for the Norwood Theatre on Saturday, the event is will feature special guests from the rap world including Phat Kat, Guilty Simpson, Marv Won, Fatt Father, Big Tone, Boog Brown, Black Milk, Fat Ray, Stretch Money, and members of D12, among others. “This event is more than a birthday party,” organizers say, “it’s a tribute to an icon whose contributions continue to shape the sound and soul of hip-hop.”

Starts at 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 29; The Norwood, 6531 Woodward Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $20-$40.

Event Details
Image: House Shoes 50th Birthday Celebration

House Shoes 50th Birthday Celebration

Sat., March 29, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

The Norwood 6531 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$20-$45
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

