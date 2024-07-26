2 Chainz to headline Pure Options block party in Lansing

Michigan cannabis chain Pure Options just announced that rapper 2 Chainz will be the headlining performer at its Back 2 School Block Party on September 7.



The event will take place in the parking lot of Pure Options at 203 N. Clippert St. in Lansing, celebrating cannabis, culture, and community through music, food, games, and various activities. In addition to 2 Chainz, the event will feature live music from local artists. For the sports fans, the Michigan State vs. Maryland college football game will be shown on a big screen.



Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a variety of cannabis products from different vendors, with special deals and promotions available only at the event. On-site cannabis consumption will be permitted for people who are 21 and older.



To fulfill the inevitable munchies, local food trucks will provide a range of options to satisfy cravings throughout the day, alongside games and activities to keep people entertained.

Previous events hosted by Pure Options, such as the 420 Block Party in April, drew large crowds and featured performances by artists like Sean Kingston. The success of these events prompted the Back 2 School Block Party, which is intended to be the first in a series of festival-style events aimed at bringing the community together.

General admission tickets, on sale for $20, will provide access to all event areas, including the vendor showcase, live performances, and food trucks. A limited number of VIP tickets, priced at $200, will offer extra perks such as access to private seating areas and a premium goody bag with cannabis products from various vendors.

Based in Michigan, Pure Options has three locations in Lansing and three others across the state in Detroit, Muskegon, and Mt. Pleasant.

For more information on the cannabis retailer and to purchase tickets for the block party, visit pureoptions.com.