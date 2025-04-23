  1. Music
AfroFuture Detroit festival reveals full 2025 lineup

This summer’s African music festival includes a mix of international, national, and local acts

Fans at the AfroFuture Festival. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Fans at the AfroFuture Festival.

AfroFuture Festival has announced the full lineup for its U.S. debut, slated for downtown Detroit this summer.

Set for Aug. 16 and 17, the fest features a lineup celebrating all kinds of music of the African diaspora.

Headlining the festival are Nigerian singer Asake and Nigerian American singer Davido, with other big acts including Canada’s Kaytranada, Brazilian singer-songwriter Ludmilla, and Congolese rapper Gims.

The bill also includes a number of Detroit artists like rapper Tee Grizzley, Afro-Caribbean party crew Jerk x Jollof, and Lana Ladonna, who will serve as one of the event’s hosts.

The full lineup is available at afrofuture.com.

Wristbands are $119 for general admission and $249 for VIP.

Formerly known as “Afrochella,” the festival first launched in Ghana in 2017.

The event will be held at the grounds of Detroit’s former Brewster-Douglass Housing Projects, the one-time home of Motown stars including members of the Supreme and Smokey Robinson.

In 2023 and 2024, the site held a similar international music festival called Afro Nation.

AfroFuture Detroit is sponsored by Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock and produced by Paxahau, which produces the Movement Music Festival and is an operations partner for the Detroit Jazz Festival.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

