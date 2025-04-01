  1. Music
Macho City DJs are having ‘Big Fun’ with new dance night

This classic ’90s house music event at UFO Bar bills itself as “rooted in the values of inclusivity and freedom”

Apr 1, 2025 at 4:31 pm
Trombley, left, and Zacharias spin at Macho City. - Jon Dones
Jon Dones
Trombley, left, and Zacharias spin at Macho City.

For more than 15 years, DJs Mike Trombley and Scott Zacharias packed local nightclubs with their Macho City dance night, moving bodies with their encyclopedic knowledge of disco, house, techno, and more. Now, the duo is back with Big Fun, a new dance night named after the 1988 track by the Detroit-Chicago electronic music duo Inner City. Trombley and Zacharias are billing the LGBTQ-friendly event as “a night dedicated to classic ’90s house music, a genre deeply rooted in the values of inclusivity and freedom, particularly for marginalized communities.”

Starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 5; UFO Bar, 2110 Trumbull, Detroit; ra.co. Tickets are $10.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

