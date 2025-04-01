Macho City DJs are having ‘Big Fun’ with new dance night

Jon Dones Trombley, left, and Zacharias spin at Macho City.

For more than 15 years, DJs Mike Trombley and Scott Zacharias packed local nightclubs with their Macho City dance night, moving bodies with their encyclopedic knowledge of disco, house, techno, and more. Now, the duo is back with Big Fun, a new dance night named after the 1988 track by the Detroit-Chicago electronic music duo Inner City. Trombley and Zacharias are billing the LGBTQ-friendly event as “a night dedicated to classic ’90s house music, a genre deeply rooted in the values of inclusivity and freedom, particularly for marginalized communities.”

Starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 5; UFO Bar, 2110 Trumbull, Detroit; ra.co. Tickets are $10.