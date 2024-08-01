Jack White to play intimate Saint Andrew’s Hall gig

The roll-out for the latest Jack White record continues to be anything but usual.

After surprise releasing the album as an unmarked test pressing quietly given away for free to customers at his Third Man Records store last month, the rock star and his new band are embarking on a tour of small venues.

That includes an upcoming date at Detroit’s 1,000-person Saint Andrew’s Hall on Monday, Aug. 5.

Tickets for members of the Third Man Records “Vault” fan club go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, followed by general on sale at noon. Non-Vault members can enter a lottery for a chance to get tickets at laylo.com/jackwhite/DETROIT.

Dubbed No Name, the new album will be officially released on Friday. Unlike his past solo albums, which have dabbled with country, jazz, and hip-hop sounds, it has more of a stripped-down, back-to-basics feel reminiscent of the Detroit garage rock scene White came up in with his former band the White Stripes.

For this tour, White has enlisted a new backing band made up other longtime members of the Detroit rock scene: Dominic Davis on bass backing vocals (who has been performing with White since he launched his solo career in 2012), Patrick Keeler (the Raconteurs, the Greenhornes) on drums, and Bobby Emmett (Sturgill Simpson, the Sights) on keys.

The tour has included a benefit show for the American Legion Hall in Nashville, as well as the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia and Terminal West in Atlanta, which all have capacities of under 1,000.

The last time White performed in his hometown of Detroit was as part of a star-studded concert to celebrate Ford Motor Co.’s rehab of the historic Michigan Central Station. In 2022, he sold-out two back-to-back shows at the Masonic Temple, which can hold some 4,650 fans.

(White’s nephew/Third Man Records historian/former Metro Times contributor Ben Blackwell tells us White has never played at Saint Andrew’s in any of his main musical projects, though he performed there in the ’90s as part of the country band Goober and the Peas. He also joined the Hentchmen on bass for a couple of songs on July 25, 1998. Thank you, Ben!)