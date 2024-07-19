  1. Music
Jack White surprise drops new LP at Third Man Records

The mystery record is available for free with purchases on Friday

By
Jul 19, 2024 at 3:00 pm
click to enlarge Third Man Records quietly released what appears to be a new mystery album by Jack White. - Lee DeVito
Lee DeVito
Third Man Records quietly released what appears to be a new mystery album by Jack White.

Jack White fans are in for a treat.

The rock star’s vinyl-centric label Third Man Records has quietly released what appears to be a brand new solo album.

The LP, which comes in an otherwise blank sleeve stamped with the letters “NO NAME” in his signature blue and the catalog number TMR-1000, is being given for free with any purchase.

A Third Man Records worker quietly slipped it into our bag when we stopped by on Friday to buy the new issue of Maggot Brain magazine.

At first blush the album sounds more stripped down and guitar-heavy than White’s previous releases, 2022’s Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.

According to a message posted to the Third Man Records Cass Corridor store’s Instagram story, the store will be open until 8 p.m. on Friday.

Our source at Third Man Records declined to provide any additional details. But if you’re a Jack White fan, you’ll probably want to get thee to the Midtown storefront ASAP.

Location Details

Third Man Records Cass Corridor

441 W. Canfield St., Detroit

313-209-5205

www.thirdmanrecords.com

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

