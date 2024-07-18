Thornetta Davis to headline Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival

click to enlarge David Carroll, Flickr Creative Commons Detroit’s Queen of the Blues, Thornetta Davis.

The Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival is enlisting Detroit’s Queen of the Blues.

The acclaimed blues singer Thornetta Davis will headline the second edition of the festival, which is set to return to Eastern Market on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Active since the 1980s, Davis has provided backing vocals for Bob Seger, Big Chief, and Kid Rock, in addition to recording a couple of solo records for the Sub Pop label.

Other acts on the bill include Detroit’s Freestyle Band and the Shaun Booker Dammit Band.

Besides the music, the festival features bourbon and whiskey tasting, food trucks, and an artisan vendor market.

The “Blues Street” music festival is free to attend and is located outside of Shed 5. Tasting tickets start at $45 with a $85 VIP “Bloozy Brunch” experience available starting at $85.

The festival launched last year with a headlining performance by Michigan’s Larry McCray.

Tickets for designated drivers are $20 and include a food truck meal voucher.

The full schedule is available at detroitbourbonandblues.com.