  1. Music
  2. Concert Announcements
  1. Music
  2. Concert Announcements
Detroit Burger Week Offers $8 Burgers July 22-28

Thornetta Davis to headline Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival

The fairly self-explanatory event returns to Eastern Market in August

By
Jul 18, 2024 at 9:37 am
Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Detroit’s Queen of the Blues, Thornetta Davis. - David Carroll, Flickr Creative Commons
David Carroll, Flickr Creative Commons
Detroit’s Queen of the Blues, Thornetta Davis.

The Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival is enlisting Detroit’s Queen of the Blues.

The acclaimed blues singer Thornetta Davis will headline the second edition of the festival, which is set to return to Eastern Market on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Active since the 1980s, Davis has provided backing vocals for Bob Seger, Big Chief, and Kid Rock, in addition to recording a couple of solo records for the Sub Pop label.

Other acts on the bill include Detroit’s Freestyle Band and the Shaun Booker Dammit Band.

Besides the music, the festival features bourbon and whiskey tasting, food trucks, and an artisan vendor market.

The “Blues Street” music festival is free to attend and is located outside of Shed 5. Tasting tickets start at $45 with a $85 VIP “Bloozy Brunch” experience available starting at $85.

The festival launched last year with a headlining performance by Michigan’s Larry McCray.

Tickets for designated drivers are $20 and include a food truck meal voucher.

The full schedule is available at detroitbourbonandblues.com.

Event Details
Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival

Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival

Sun., Aug. 25, 12-6:30 p.m.

Eastern Market - Shed 5 2932 Russell St., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$45+
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Rapper KRS-One to perform outdoor concert at Avalon Village

By Lee DeVito

Rapper KRS-One is set to perform at Highland Park’s Avalon Village.

Michigan native Ingrid Andress says she was drunk during National Anthem

By Lee DeVito

Ingrid Andress attends the 2019 CMT Music Awards in 2019 in Nashville.

Rising country artist Sadie Bass celebrates weed, Michigan lake life

By Lee DeVito

The lake effect: Michigan native Sadie Bass’s single “Wake N’ Bake” is all about getting stoned on a perfect summer day.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe