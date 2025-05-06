Amp Fiddler to be honored with street name in Detroit’s Conant Gardens

Doug Coombe Amp Fiddler in his home studio, 2007.

Amp Fiddler, the influential musician and mentor from Detroit who died in 2023 at age 65, will be honored when the city renames a street after him.

A stretch at Seven Mile Road and Revere Street is set to be renamed “Amp Fiddler Avenue” in Conant Gardens, the Detroit neighborhood where Fiddler lived and served as a mentor for many musicians.

An unveiling ceremony for the street sign is set to take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 16, which was designated as “Amp Fiddler Day” by the city of Detroit.

In addition to his work as a solo artist, Fiddler is known for playing keyboard in George Clinton’s Parliament-Funkadelic in the 1980s and ’90s.

He has also worked with other musicians the world over including Prince, Seal, Jamiroquai, and more.

Among Amp’s many mentees over the years was his former neighbor, the late hip-hop beatmaker J Dilla.

You can read more about the life of Amp Fiddler in our 2024 cover story.