Michigan EDM scene cuts ties with Chad Smith and Ignyte Events following domestic abuse allegations

Members of the Michigan electronic dance music scene have severed ties with a DJ and event company president following allegations that he brutally beat his girlfriend.

The Oakland County Jail confirmed that Chad Smith, who is also known as “DJ Attak” and served as president of music company Ignyte Events, was detained Sunday and released Monday on domestic violence charges.

Heather Nemat went public with the allegations on social media, posting photos to her Instagram stories showing her with a chipped tooth and bruises.

“My face is swollen,” she wrote. “my tooth is broken. both my arms are bruised from shoulder down. my fingers are still bleeding from where my nails were ripped off.

thankfully im alive.

thankfully im safe.

no concussion.

i will be learning to heal not only physically but mentally and emotionally.”

In another post, she wrote, “why did he have to smash my face in to the ground multiple times until my teeth were broken?”

She added, “anyone on his side is an enemy of mine and you can go f yourself 🫶”

In response to the news, Ignyte Events announced that Smith had stepped down.

“We understand your concerns regarding recent events involving Chad Attak,” Ignyte Events wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. “As a precaution and out of respect for all DV investigations, regardless of circumstance, Chad is voluntarily stepping down from the team while the situation is resolved and the investigation is pending. This is the same standard we hold all of our artists to.”

The statement continued, “We remain committed to the safety and integrity of our community. A personal statement will be released soon by Chad. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and support. This scene means the world to us.”

click to enlarge Oakland County Jail Chad Smith’s mugshot.

Michigan music venues also announced they would no longer do business with Ignyte Events.

“The Crofoot is suspending its partnership with Chad Smith and Ignyte Events effective immediately,” The Crofoot wrote in an Instagram post. “We stand firmly against all forms of violence and want to reaffirm our commitment to creating a safe, fun, and supportive environment for our fans and the communities we serve. Our values are deeply rooted in respect, integrity, and compassion for one another, which is why we are taking this necessary step.”

The venue also highlighted HAVEN, a Pontiac-based organization for victims of domestic abuse.

The Intersection in Grand Rapids also announced it had severed ties with Smith.

“The Intersection is aware of the allegations against Chad Smith and do not take them lightly,” the venue wrote on X. “Effective immediately we will be suspending all business with Ignyte Events until more information becomes available.”

Additionally, a number of EDM artists announced they would no longer perform previously scheduled events by Ignyte.

Los Angeles-based Ray Volpe said he pulled out of an upcoming event by Ignyte after learning of the allegations.

“i was announced to perform a show in detroit earlier today with IGNYTE events, & i’m just now seeing & hearing about the owner’s actions & behavior,” Volpe wrote on X. “it’s absolutely fucking disgusting & inhumane. i will not be playing that show any longer.”

“Hey gang, I just announced a show in Detroit a couple hours ago,” the Belgian DJ Eptic wrote on X. “Just been made aware of IGNYTE event owners actions and i’ve gotta pull off. I don’t want to work with/support abusers simple as that. I’m sorry for anyone who was looking forward to the show. I still very much want to play in Detroit so my team is looking for other options that dont involve IGNYTE events.”

Eptic added, “They’re not in the spotlight as much, but we gotta go hold promoters to the same standards as artists. Swear this is the 3’rd time i’ve had to pull a show bc the promoter was on some freakster sh*t.”

In a subsequent Facebook post, Nemat wrote that she was recovering from her injuries.

“The worst people i have ever met have came from this scene,” she wrote. “(Dont get me wrong, ive also met the best ones too) But I will be taking some time away from this industry as a whole.”

Metro Times reached out to both parties for comment and will update this post if they respond.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by a friend to cover Nemat’s medical, dental, and possible legal bills.