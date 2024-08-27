  1. Music
  2. Gig alert
  1. Music
  2. Gig alert
Vote for Best of Detroit 2024 Now Through September 11

Jack White announces small Blind Pig show

Famous for once hosting a before-they-were-big Nirvana, the Ann Arbor venue has a capacity of just 400

By
Aug 27, 2024 at 10:28 am
Jack White.
Jack White. David James Swanson
Share on Nextdoor

Jack White’s tour of small clubs continues with a just-announced show at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig.

The intimate gig is set for 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1. Tickets are $100 and go on sale at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Members of White’s Vault fan club will get a chance to buy them an hour earlier, starting at noon. Vault memberships are $75 quarterly.

Good luck getting in, fans. Famous for once hosting a before-they-were-big Nirvana, the Ann Arbor venue has a capacity of just 400.

The show comes on the heels of White’s first-ever show headlining the 1,000-person Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit, a venue he had previously played in as a member of the garage rock band the Hentchmen.

Speaking of that band, White is set to reunite with his former Hentchmen bandmates for a few songs during the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival.

The Hentchmen with Jack White are set to perform at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.

White is touring his surprise new album No Name, which has a decidedly retro and stripped-down approach.

His latest backing band includes longtime collaborator Dominic Davis on bass and backing vocals, Patrick Keeler (the Raconteurs, the Greenhornes) on drums, and Bobby Emmett (Sturgill Simpson, the Sights) on keys.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Jack White to reunite with former Hentchmen bandmates at Hamtramck Labor Day Festival

By Lee DeVito

The Hentchmen with Jack White.

Mersiless Amir, one of Detroit’s most important emcees, on his career and staying the course

By Kahn Santori Davison

Mersiless Amir.

Jack White to play intimate Saint Andrew’s Hall gig

By Lee DeVito

Jack White performs at a concert to celebrate Ford Motor Co.’s rehab of the historic Michigan Central Station.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe