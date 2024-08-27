Jack White announces small Blind Pig show

Jack White’s tour of small clubs continues with a just-announced show at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig.

The intimate gig is set for 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1. Tickets are $100 and go on sale at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Members of White’s Vault fan club will get a chance to buy them an hour earlier, starting at noon. Vault memberships are $75 quarterly.

Good luck getting in, fans. Famous for once hosting a before-they-were-big Nirvana, the Ann Arbor venue has a capacity of just 400.

The show comes on the heels of White’s first-ever show headlining the 1,000-person Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit, a venue he had previously played in as a member of the garage rock band the Hentchmen.

Speaking of that band, White is set to reunite with his former Hentchmen bandmates for a few songs during the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival.

The Hentchmen with Jack White are set to perform at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.

White is touring his surprise new album No Name, which has a decidedly retro and stripped-down approach.

His latest backing band includes longtime collaborator Dominic Davis on bass and backing vocals, Patrick Keeler (the Raconteurs, the Greenhornes) on drums, and Bobby Emmett (Sturgill Simpson, the Sights) on keys.