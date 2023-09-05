Greta Van Fleet returns to Detroit on Friday for its biggest Michigan gig to date

Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

By on Tue, Sep 5, 2023 at 9:58 am

click to enlarge Greta Van Fleet plays Friday at Little Caesars Arena. - Neil Krug
Neil Krug
Greta Van Fleet plays Friday at Little Caesars Arena.

Look, by this point you either dig Greta Van Fleet’s Led Zeppelin schtick or you think their 2018 debut earned that 1.6 review from Pitchfork. Nevertheless, there’s no denying that this little band from Frankenmuth has mass appeal, as evidenced by its upcoming gig at Little Caesars Arena — its biggest Michigan concert to date. GVF has made some changes since it last rolled through Detroit’s Fox Theatre nearly five years ago. For one, they’re promoting their latest LP Starcatcher, which they recorded in their new hometown of Nashville with producer Dave Cobb, known for capturing a live vibe in the studio; on the record, the band has the energy of an arena rock act playing in a garage. Second, frontman Josh Kiszka came out as gay. Congrats, Josh! L.A. band Surf Curse opens the gig.

Event Details
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher World Tour

Fri., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$49.50-$124.50

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
