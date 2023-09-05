Greta Van Fleet returns to Detroit on Friday for its biggest Michigan gig to date

click to enlarge Neil Krug Greta Van Fleet plays Friday at Little Caesars Arena.

Look, by this point you either dig Greta Van Fleet’s Led Zeppelin schtick or you think their 2018 debut earned that 1.6 review from Pitchfork. Nevertheless, there’s no denying that this little band from Frankenmuth has mass appeal, as evidenced by its upcoming gig at Little Caesars Arena — its biggest Michigan concert to date. GVF has made some changes since it last rolled through Detroit’s Fox Theatre nearly five years ago. For one, they’re promoting their latest LP Starcatcher, which they recorded in their new hometown of Nashville with producer Dave Cobb, known for capturing a live vibe in the studio; on the record, the band has the energy of an arena rock act playing in a garage. Second, frontman Josh Kiszka came out as gay. Congrats, Josh! L.A. band Surf Curse opens the gig.

