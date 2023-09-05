Detroit Sound Conservancy celebrates historic Blue Bird Inn rehab with free party

click to enlarge Courtesy of Detroit Sound Conservancy Residents and community partners stand in front of the Blue Bird Inn in 2019.

Got a Detroit music tip? Send it to [email protected].

Barbecue at the Blue Bird Inn: The Detroit Sound Conservancy reached the 10-year mark last year, and is celebrating another milestone this weekend. The nonprofit has been advocating for and rehabilitating the historic Blue Bird Inn jazz club on Detroit’s west side, and this Sunday is hosting its annual barbecue at the site. This year, the event is also a ceremonial groundbreaking, as its general contractor has officially started the process of rehabilitating the building to create a future home for the Conservancy. Free and delicious barbecue food will be served up by fellow west-siders The Cardinal Foundation, and there will be a live performance by Jon Dixon with Sabetye on DJ duty throughout the afternoon. These musical acts highlight Detroit’s lineage ranging from jazz to techno, and foreshadow the intergenerational and innovative spirit of future programming at the Blue Bird Inn. The event is free and open to the public from 2-5 p.m., with more info and RSVP available at DSCBBQ.eventbrite.com. —Joe

Right On Fest honors Rob Cedar: The rock ’n’ rollers of Detroit and Hamtramck are banding together to raise funds in memory of Rob Cedar, a beloved member of the community and bassist for local band Toe Cutter who died last month. Right On Fest will host 25 bands, all local, across Small’s Bar and the Sanctuary in Hamtramck. There will be raffles, food for sale, and blistering 20-minute sets from the finest metal, hard rock, and punk bands in the city, all for a $20 donation that will go to Cedar’s family. The stacked lineup includes Manic Outburst, Detroit 442, Super Devil, and the first live set in four years from “motor city speed rock” act Against The Grain. The fest begins at 2 p.m. at both venues, on Sunday. The full list of set times is available on its Facebook event page, as well as details on how to donate directly to the fund for Cedar’s family. —Joe

Paxahau’s big 2-5: Party producer Paxahau has been working to support Detroit’s electronic music scene for the past 25 years and counting. The company happens to be celebrating its upcoming anniversary in a proper fashion this weekend, bringing in the legendary Richie Hawtin to TV Lounge with support from Derek Plaislako b2b Mike Servito, Recloose, Fusegrade, Rimarkable, and Father Dukes starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday. We’re talking two stages banging music all night long, and a lineup that can barely squeeze into one of Detroit’s most cherished dance music venues. Grab your tickets now while they’re still available via seetickets.com. —Broccoli

Strange Beautiful Music: For those that aren’t familiar: New Music Detroit (NMD) is a collective of musicians “dedicated to performing groundbreaking musical works from the late-20th century to the present day,” which, according to the group, “through innovative programming and risk-taking, virtuoso performances, NMD continues to explore new ways of bringing the best of new and experimental music to the City of Detroit.” It’s hosting Strange Beautiful Music this weekend, a “marathon concert taking place over 3 days in 3 unique locations that upholds the values of musical experimentation among artists from contemporary classical, experimental, jazz, and everything unusual from the city of Detroit and beyond.” Events are happening from Thursday through Saturday, and will include performances by Leith Campbell, Molly Joyce, Vicki Chow, and many more. For those that are willing to test their musical boundaries, tickets are available on Resident Advisor and at newmusicdetroit.com. —Broccoli

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter